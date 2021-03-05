Fondul Proprietatea : Franklin Templeton strengthens leadership bench in Bucharest with new promotions

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION: 9 February 2021

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON STRENGTHENS LEADERSHIP BENCH IN BUCHAREST

WITH NEW PROMOTIONS

Bucharest, 9 February 2021 - Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., Sucursala București, ("FTIS"/"Franklin Templeton Bucharest"), in its capacity of Alternative Investment Fund Manager of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. ("the Fund"), is pleased to announce the following promotions:

• Călin Meteș has been promoted to Deputy CEO for Investment of Franklin Templeton Bucharest and Deputy Portfolio Manager for Fondul Proprietatea.

• Marius Dan has been promoted to Deputy CEO for Corporate Strategy of Franklin Templeton Bucharest.

• Daniel Naftali has been promoted to Deputy Portfolio Manager for Fondul Proprietatea.

Călin Meteș, Marius Dan and Daniel Naftali will continue to report to Johan Meyer, CEO of Franklin Templeton Bucharest and Portfolio Manager of Fondul Proprietatea.

Commenting on the team promotions, Johan Meyer, CEO of Franklin Templeton Bucharest and Portfolio Manager of Fondul Proprietatea added: "Having recently marked the tenth anniversary of the Fondul

Proprietatea's listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and reaching several other milestones over this time, it is also vitally important to look to the future and to position the Fund for continued success. It is with this mind that I am pleased announce the promotions of Călin, Marius and Daniel. As experienced investment professionals, these promotions broaden and deepen the leadership bench for our local office and Fondul

Proprietatea, demonstrating Franklin Templeton's long-term commitment to Romania. It also gives recognition to the team for their dedication and hard work which has made the excellent results delivered over the past 10 years possible. I am confident that together they will continue to make a significant contribution to the development of Fondul Proprietatea and Franklin Templeton's business for many years to come."

In his expanded role as Deputy CEO for Investment of Franklin Templeton Bucharest and Deputy Portfolio Manager for Fondul Proprietatea, Călin Meteș will focus on investment functions related to the Fund's business, as well as any other Franklin Templeton investments in Romania. He will also manage engagements with other shareholders of the Fund's portfolio companies. Mr. Meteș joined Franklin Templeton in 2010, being responsible for ongoing oversight and stakeholder interaction of key companies within the Fund's portfolio, as well as for researching potential investment opportunities for Franklin Templeton funds in South-Eastern Europe. Additionally, he served as board member in several state-owned and private companies in the energy, industry and infrastructure sectors.

Mr. Meteş holds a Master's degree in Banking and Capital Markets and a Bachelor's degree in Banking and

Stock Exchanges, both from Babes-Bolyai University. Mr. Metes holds the CFA ® designation.

In his expanded role as Deputy CEO for Corporate Strategy of Franklin Templeton Bucharest, Marius Dan will be responsible for the Corporate Strategy of Fondul Proprietatea, focusing on the development and implementation of the Fund's corporate and investor relations strategy. Mr. Dan joined Franklin Templeton in 2011 heading the Fund's global investor relations efforts and corporate actions, which significantly broadenedthe Fund's institutional shareholder base, and successfully led the Fund's secondary listing on the London Stock

Exchange. In addition, he served as board member in portfolio companies in the real estate and FMGC sectors. Mr. Dan held several titles within the Bucharest Branch over the years: Investor Relations Manager (2011 - 2014), Investor Relations Director (2014 - 2019) and Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy (2019 - 2021). He has over 14 years of experience in the asset management industry.

Mr. Dan earned a MSc. in finance at the University of Wyoming and graduated summa cum laude with a BSc. in finance from Wingate University.

In his expanded role as Deputy Portfolio Manager for Fondul Proprietatea, Daniel Naftali will work alongside Călin Metes and focus primarily on engaging with the boards and managements of the Fund's portfolio companies. Mr. Naftali joined Franklin Templeton in 2010 and has 15 years of experience in the asset management industry. During his 11 years with Franklin Templeton, he was responsible for the ongoing oversight and stakeholder interaction of several key Fund's portfolio companies, serving as well as non-executive board member in several of them operating in the energy, infrastructure, industry and FMCG sectors.

Mr. Naftali holds a MSc degree in International Securities, Investment and Banking from the ICMA Centre, - Henley Business School, University of Reading, UK and a Bachelor's degree in Banking and Finance from Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest.

Notes to Editors

1. About Fondul Proprietatea

Launched in December 2005, Fondul Proprietatea was established to compensate Romanians whose properties were confiscated by the former communist government. Following an international tender announced in December 2008, Franklin Templeton Investments was

officially appointed as investment manager and sole administrator of the Fund on 29 September 2010.

The Fund is an alternative investment fund and its investment objective is the maximization of returns and per-share capital appreciation

via investments mainly in Romanian equities and equity-linked securities. The Fund listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on 25

January 2011 and on the Specialist Fund Market of the London Stock Exchange by means of global depositary receipts ("GDRs") on 29

April 2015.

The headquarters of Fondul Proprietatea SA are at 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th Floor, Bucharest District 1, 011017, Romania. For more information on Fondul Proprietatea, please visit http://www.fondulproprietatea.ro.

2. About Franklin Templeton Investments

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately 1.5 trillion in assets under management as of 31 December 2020. For more information, please visit www.franklintempleton.ro.

Franklin Templeton established an office in Bucharest in May 2010, with a team of 32 employees, including 6 locally based investment professionals who are further supported by the over 40 portfolio managers and analysts of the wider Templeton Emerging Markets team.

Starting with 1 April 2016, in view of complying with the EU Directive 2011/61 on alternative investment fund managers, the Fund is managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Services S.À R.L. ("FTIS/ Fund Manager"), a société à responsabilité limitée qualifying as an alternative investment fund manager under Article 5 of the Luxembourg Law of 12 July 2013 on alternative investment fund managers, authorized by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier under no. A00000154/21 November 2013, whose registered office is located at 8A rue Albert Borschette, L-1246 Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Register of Commerce and Companies under number B 36.979.

This release herein is issued by FTIS Bucharest Branch, registered therein under the number 40198471.

The office of FTIS Bucharest Branch is located at Premium Point, 8th floor, 78-80 Buzesti, District 1, Bucharest, Romania. Tel: +40.200.96.00, Fax: +40.200.96.31/32.

This press release is intended to be of general interest only, and does not constitute professional advice. Franklin Templeton Investments and its management groups have exercised professional care and diligence in the collection and processing of the information in this press release. Franklin Templeton Investments makes no representations or warranties with respect to the accuracy of this document. Franklin Templeton Investments shall not be liable to any user of this report or to any other person or entity for the inaccuracy of information contained in this press release or for any errors or omissions in its contents, regardless of the cause of such inaccuracy, error or omission. Any research and analysis contained in this document has been procured by Franklin Templeton Investments for its own purposes. Copyright © 2021. Franklin Templeton Investments. All rights reserved.