Fondul Proprietatea : January 2021 Factsheet

MONTHLY REPORT

29 January 2021

FUND DESCRIPTION

Fondul Proprietatea (the Fund) is a joint stock company operating as an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) with an unlimited lifetime, incorporated in Romania. The Fund was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on 25 January 2011, and on the Specialist Fund Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") by means of Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") on 29 April 2015.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

The Fund's investment objective is the maximisation of returns to shareholders and the increase of the net asset value per share via investments mainly in Romanian equities and equity-linked securities.

ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGER

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INTERNATIONAL SERVICES S.À. R.L. as of 1 April 2016

PORTFOLIO MANAGER

Johan Meyer - Portfolio Manager

FUND DETAILS AS AT 29/01/2021

Base Currency of Fund:

Romanian Lei (RON)

Date of Fund Launch:

28 December 2005

Performance Inception Date:

31 December 2010 for NAV

25 January 2011 for Ordinary Share Price

29 April 2015 for Global Depositary Receipts

Number of Issued Shares: 7,210,158,254

Number of Shares Corresponding to 6,846,345,904

Paid Share capital:

Number of Paid Shares less 6,009,275,005

Treasury Shares:

Subscribed Share Capital:

RON 3,749,282,292.08

Paid Share Capital:

RON 3,560,099,870.08

CASH DISTRIBUTIONS PER SHARE13

2020 Dividend:

0.0642 RON July 2020

2019 Dividend:

0.0903 RON July 2019

2018 Dividend:

0.06780 RON June 2018

2017 Cash Distribution:

0.05000 RON June 2017

2017 Special Cash Distribution:

0.05000 RON March 2017

2016 Cash Distribution:

0.05000 RON June 2016

2015 Cash Distribution:

0.05000 RON June 2015

2014 Cash Distribution:

0.05000 RON July 2014

2012 Dividend:

0.04089 RON June 2013

2011 Dividend:

0.03854 RON June 2012

2010 Dividend:

0.03141 RON June 2011

2008-2009 Dividend:

0.0816 RON October 2010

FUND IDENTIFIER

Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol:

FP

London Stock Exchange Symbol:

FP.

Bloomberg:

FP RO (for BVB) and FP/LI (for GDRs)

Reuters:

FP.BX (for BVB) and FPq.L (for GDRs)

ISIN:

ROFPTAACNOR5

ASF Public Register No:

PJR09SIIR/400006/18.08.2010

LEI Code:

CIVM Registration No:

AC-4522-6/14.10.2020 549300PVO1VWBFH3DO07

SHARE PRICE (RON) AND DISCOUNT (%) SINCE LISTING ON BVB

1.70

FP Share Price

NAV/Share:

RON 1.7216 / EUR 0.3532 / USD 0.4282

Ordinary Share Price:

RON 1.5100 / EUR 0.3098 / USD 0.3755

GDR price (1 GDR = 50 shares):

RON 74.39 / EUR 15.26 / USD 18.50

Current Share Price Discount1: 12.29% Current GDR Discount1: 13.58%

Fund NAV: RON 10.35 billion / EUR 2.12 billion / USD 2.57 billion

Market Capitalisation (Excluding treasury shares):

RON 9.07 billion / EUR 1.86 billion / USD 2.26 billion

Average Daily Turnover on the BVB2:

RON 4.56 million / EUR 0.94 million / USD 1.13 million

Average Daily Turnover on the LSE2:Discount

RON 2.61 million / EUR 0.53 million / USD 0.65 million

Cumulative Performance %Since perf.

1-Mo

3-Mo

6-Mo

9-Mo

1-Yr

2-Yr3

3-Yr3

5-Yr3

incept.4

NAV RON5

1.43

9.30

10.54

18.23

5.04

18.33

17.09

15.85

145.14

Ordinary Share Price RON6

4.14

17.51

21.29

42.89

18.90

46.68

26.52

24.97

369.49

GDR USD7

8.19

22.52

24.16

49.50

29.57

46.57

22.67

23.17

147.38

Performance data is shown rounded to the nearest hundredth.

The Fund uses these indicators as they are directly related to the performance objectives of the Fund included in the Investment Policy Statement.

AVERAGE ANNUAL DISCOUNT %1

2011 55.67

2012 50.09

2013 40.74

201430.87

201529.12 29.51

201632.08 29.98

201728.05 27.39

201829.54 29.53

201929.38 30.34

202021.06 22.17

Current YTDDiscount

Ordinary Share Price

GDR

-

-

-

-

9.89 12.20

12.29 13.58

PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE

Asset

Listed Equities

Unlisted Equities

Net Cash & Receivables8

Sector

Power utilities: generation

Oil & Gas

Power & Gas utilities: distribution, supply

Infrastructure

Heavy Industry

Aluminium

Postal services

Others

Net Cash and receivables8

SHAREHOLDERS STRUCTURE9

% of NAV

17.52 73.24 9.24

% of NAV

49.57

15.27

12.68

9.14

2.19

1.66

0.13 0.12 9.24

%

Romanian institutional investors

The Bank of New York Mellon (depository bank for Global Depository Receipts) 10

33.18 21.28

Romanian private individuals

18.37

Foreign institutional investors

11.87

Foreign private individuals

Ministry of Public Finance11

Treasury shares12

3.15 0.10 12.05

Total Number of Shareholders 7,474

TOP 10 HOLDINGS

Security name

% of NAV

Hidroelectrica SA

OMV Petrom SA

CN Aeroporturi Bucuresti SA

Engie Romania SA

49.57 15.27 6.03 5.21

E-Distributie Banat SA

2.64

CN Administratia Porturilor Maritime SA

2.28

E-Distributie Muntenia SA

2.20

Societatea Nationala a Sarii SA

1.94

E-Distributie Dobrogea SA

1.71

Alro SA

1.66

Total

88.51

LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS

Shareholder

As at

% of total voting rights

NN Group

6 March 2020

10.01

Anchorage Capital Group

21 September 2018

6.70

Allianz-Tiriac Private Pension Funds

1 July 2019

5.05

Source: Ownership disclosures submitted by shareholders.

Monthly Report

DESCRIPTION OF NAV BASIS

THE CURRENT REGULATIONS

Net Asset Value is calculated according to regulations approved by Local Regulator (CNVM Regulation no. 4/2010 as subsequently amended).

29 January 2021

Where there is trading activity in the last 30 trading days, shares listed on a regulated market are valued at closing price. The shares admitted to trading on AeRO market (alternative trading system) are valued based on the Reference Price method, respectively the average price. Where there is no trading activity in the 30 trading day-period for listed investments, the unlisted valuation approach applies. Investments in unlisted companies are valued using valuation methods in accordance with International Valuation Standards (according to the fair value principle). Investments in companies in liquidation, dissolution, bankruptcy, insolvency or judicial reorganization are valued at nil. Investments in companies under temporary or final suspension of operation, are valued at zero until the procedure is finalized.

Starting with the NAV report as at 29 January 2016, the accounting records under IFRS are used for the computation of NAV for the items that are not part of the financial instruments' portfolio (non-portfolio items).

WHAT ARE THE KEY RISKS?

The Fund's portfolio consists mainly of unlisted financial instruments and consequently the performance of the Fund can fluctuate considerably over time.

Risk related to industry sectors: the Fund has a significant exposure in companies in oil, gas and electricity sector. Therefore, the Fund's performance will depend largely on the overall condition of the industries and markets in which the companies in the Fund's portfolio operate.

Risk related to Romania: The Fund holds significant holdings in companies that are controlled by Romanian State. Past experience indicates that management of these companies is often replaced after government changes, which may affect the financial results of such companies in the Fund's portfolio and the Fund's overall performance.

Risk related to Global Pandemic: The spread of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, could have a significant adverse impact on the Fund's operations and Fund's returns.

The outbreak of pandemic as well as any restrictive measures implemented by the government to control such pandemic, could adversely affect the operations and financial results of the Fund's companies.

Other materially relevant risks are unlisted investment risk, and share discount to NAV risk. For full details of all of the risks applicable to this Fund, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Fund in the current prospectus of Fondul Proprietatea.

Important Information and Disclaimers

The above portfolio information is calculated on the basis of the NAV. The Investment Manager for the Fund reserves the right to withhold release of information with respect to holdings that would otherwise be included in the Top 10 Holdings list where the protection of such information is in the best interests of the Fund. The price of shares and income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount that you invested. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. In emerging markets, the risks can be greater than in developed markets. Investment in the Fund may not be suitable for all investors; we suggest investors seek guidance from a financial adviser. Read the issue prospectus before investing in this fund/investment firm. FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INTERNATIONAL SERVICES S.À R.L. as alternative investment fund manager and sole director of Fondul Proprietatea SA issues quarterly, semi-annual and annual reports which are published on the Fund's website at www.fondulproprietatea.ro. This is a short summary for the information of existing shareholders only and is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions.

Existing and potential investors should refer to the Fund's prospectus and amendment, available at www.fondulproprietatea.ro. All information presented in the report is provided by Franklin Templeton Investment Services S.À R.L., Bucharest Branch.

This report is issued in Romania by Franklin Templeton Investment Services S.À R.L., Bucharest Branch, at 78-80 Buzesti Str, Premium Point, 8th Floor, Bucharest 1, 011017, ROMANIA.

References

1. The discount is calculated based on the latest published NAV at the date of the calculation. For Current Discount, the values are calculated based on the 29 January 2021 NAV.

2. For the period 4 - 29 January 2021.

3. Annualized rate of return.

4. The Performance Inception date for the NAV is 31 December 2010, for the Share Price is

25 January 2011, and for the GDRs is 29 April 2015.

5. The NAV per Share Total Return is calculated in RON by geometrically linking total returns for all intermediate periods when official NAV is published. Each total return for a single period is calculated using the following formula: the NAV per share as at the end of the period plus any cash distribution during the period, dividing the resulting sum by the official NAV per share at the beginning of the period. The resulting single period total returns are geometrically linked to result in the overall total return.

6. The Share Price Total Return is calculated in RON by geometrically linking daily total returns. Daily total return is calculated as the closing price at the end of the day, plus any cash distributions on that day, dividing the resulting sum by the closing price of the previous day. The resulting single period total returns are geometrically linked to result in the overall total return.

7. The GDR Price Total Return is calculated in USD by geometrically linking daily total returns. Daily total return is calculated as the closing price at the end of the day, plus any cash distributions on that day, dividing the resulting sum by the closing price of the previous day. The resulting single period total returns are geometrically linked to result in the overall total return.

8. Net cash and receivables includes bank deposits, current bank accounts, short-term Government securities, dividend receivables, as well as other receivables and assets, net of all liabilities (including liabilities to shareholders related to the returns of capital and dividend distribution) and provisions.

9. Based on the paid-up share capital as at 31 January 2021 as received from Depozitarul Central SA.

10. Includes 9,568,650 shares, equivalent of the 191,373 Global Depository Receipts of Fondul Proprietatea.

11. The total number of shares held by the Ministry of Public Finance is of 370,456,198 shares out of which 6,643,848 paid shares and 363,812,350 unpaid shares.

12. 825,113,354 treasury shares out of which 27,152,067 treasury shares acquired in the 12th buyback program and 797,961,287 treasury shares acquired in the 11th buyback program 13. Distributions since the start of Franklin Templeton Mandates.

