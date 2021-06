Fondul Proprietatea : May 2021 Factsheet

Monthly Report 31 May 2021

DESCRIPTION OF NAV BASIS

THE CURRENT REGULATIONS

Net Asset Value is calculated according to regulations approved by Local Regulator (CNVM Regulation no. 4/2010 as subsequently amended).

Where there is trading activity in the last 30 trading days, shares listed on a regulated market are valued at closing price. The shares admitted to trading on AeRO market (alternative trading system) are valued based on the Reference Price method, respectively the average price. Where there is no trading activity in the 30 trading day-period for listed investments, the unlisted valuation approach applies. Investments in unlisted companies are valued using valuation methods in accordance with International Valuation Standards (according to the fair value principle).

Investments in companies in liquidation, dissolution, bankruptcy, insolvency or judicial reorganization are valued at nil. Investments in companies under temporary or final suspension of operation, are valued at zero until the procedure is finalized.

Starting with the NAV report as at 29 January 2016, the accounting records under IFRS are used for the computation of NAV for the items that are not part of the financial instruments' portfolio (non-portfolio items).

WHAT ARE THE KEY RISKS?

The Fund's portfolio consists mainly of unlisted financial instruments and consequently the performance of the Fund can fluctuate considerably over time.

Risk related to industry sectors: the Fund has a significant exposure in companies in oil, gas and electricity sector. Therefore, the Fund's performance will depend largely on the overall condition of the industries and markets in which the companies in the Fund's portfolio operate.

Risk related to Romania: The Fund holds significant holdings in companies that are controlled by Romanian State. Past experience indicates that management of these companies is often replaced after government changes, which may affect the financial results of such companies in the Fund's portfolio and the Fund's overall performance.

Risk related to Global Pandemic: The spread of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, could have a significant adverse impact on the Fund's operations and Fund's returns.

The outbreak of pandemic as well as any restrictive measures implemented by the government to control such pandemic, could adversely affect the operations and financial results of the Fund's companies.

Other materially relevant risks are unlisted investment risk, and share discount to NAV risk. For full details of all of the risks applicable to this Fund, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Fund in the current prospectus of Fondul Proprietatea.

Important Information and Disclaimers

The above portfolio information is calculated on the basis of the NAV. The Investment Manager for the Fund reserves the right to withhold release of information with respect to holdings that would otherwise be included in the Top 10 Holdings list where the protection of such information is in the best interests of the Fund. The price of shares and income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount that you invested. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. In emerging markets, the risks can be greater than in developed markets. Investment in the Fund may not be suitable for all investors; we suggest investors seek guidance from a financial adviser. Read the issue prospectus before investing in this fund/investment firm. FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INTERNATIONAL SERVICES S.À R.L. as alternative investment fund manager and sole director of Fondul Proprietatea SA issues quarterly, semi-annual and annual reports which are published on the Fund's website at www.fondulproprietatea.ro. This is a short summary for the information of existing shareholders only and is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions.

Existing and potential investors should refer to the Fund's prospectus and amendment, available at www.fondulproprietatea.ro. All information presented in the report is provided by Franklin Templeton Investment Services S.À R.L., Bucharest Branch.

This report is issued in Romania by Franklin Templeton Investment Services S.À R.L., Bucharest Branch, at 78-80 Buzesti Str, Premium Point, 8th Floor, Bucharest 1, 011017, ROMANIA.

References 8. Net cash and receivables includes bank deposits, current bank accounts, short-term 1. The discount is calculated based on the latest published NAV at the date of the calculation. Government securities, dividend receivables, as well as other receivables and assets, net of For Current Discount, the values are calculated based on the 31 May 2021 NAV. all liabilities (including liabilities to shareholders related to the returns of capital and dividend distribution) and provisions. 2. Share price: for the period 1 - 31 May 2021. GDR: for the period 1 - 28 May 2021. 9. Based on the paid-up share capital as at 31 May 2021 as received from Depozitarul 3. Annualized rate of return. Central SA. 4. The Performance Inception date for the NAV is 31 December 2010, for the Share Price is 10. The total number of shares held by the Ministry of Public Finance is of 370,456,198 shares 25 January 2011, and for the GDRs is 29 April 2015. out of which 6,643,848 paid shares and 363,812,350 unpaid shares. 5. The NAV per Share Total Return is calculated in RON by geometrically linking total returns 11. 913,738,308 treasury shares out of which 115,777,021 treasury shares acquired in the for all intermediate periods when official NAV is published. Each total return for a single period 12th buyback program and 797,961,287 treasury shares acquired in the 11th buyback is calculated using the following formula: the NAV per share as at the end of the period plus program. any cash distribution during the period, dividing the resulting sum by the official NAV per share 12. Distributions since the start of Franklin Templeton Mandates. at the beginning of the period. The resulting single period total returns are geometrically linked 13. The unpaid shares, own settled shares and shares equivalent of own global depositary to result in the overall total return. 6. The Share Price Total Return is calculated in RON by geometrically linking daily total receipts held by the Fund are excluded from the calculation of the number of voting rights.

returns. Daily total return is calculated as the closing price at the end of the day, plus any cash distributions on that day, dividing the resulting sum by the closing price of the previous day. The resulting single period total returns are geometrically linked to result in the overall total return.

7. The GDR Price Total Return is calculated in USD by geometrically linking daily total returns. Daily total return is calculated as the closing price at the end of the day, plus any cash distributions on that day, dividing the resulting sum by the closing price of the previous day. The resulting single period total returns are geometrically linked to result in the overall

total return.

Contact Us www.fondulproprietatea.ro tel.: +40 21 200 9600 investor.relations@fondulproprietatea.ro fax: +40 21 200 9631/32

Fund's headquarters are at 78-80 Buzesti Str, 8th Floor, Bucharest District 1, 011017, Romania. Fund's Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260 and Trade Registry registration no: J40/21901/2005.