Fondul Proprietatea : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program
03/05/2021 | 01:27pm EST
To:
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Re:Notification regarding the buy-back transactions
From: FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Considering article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and Article 26 (3) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 on markets in financial instruments,FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP"/the"Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during8 February-12 February 2021:
a)Issuer's name (buyer)
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP
London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.
b) Brokers'names
•SWISS CAPITAL S.A., and
•AUERBACH GRAYSON
c) Description of the acquired financial instruments and
Ordinary sharesissued by the Fund (ISIN
trading place
ROFPTAACNOR5) listed and traded on the
Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and
Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs")(ISIN
US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's
shares listed and traded on the London Stock
Exchange ("LSE")
d) Transaction's type
Buy-back
e) Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back
Within the trading session
market orders
The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:
Date of the transaction
Weighte d average price per share (RON)*
Weighted average price per
GDR (USD)*
Volume of the transaction
(no. of shares)
Volume of the transaction
(no. of GDRs)
Value of the transaction with shares
(RON)
Value of the transaction with GDRs
(USD)
8 February 2021
1.5856
19.0000
666,360
10,112
1,056,580.42
192,128.00
9 February 2021
1.6218
19.6000
653,303
9,334
1,059,526.81
182,946.40
10 February 2021
1.6014
19.6000
661,896
9,337
1,059,960.25
183,005.20
11 February 2021
1.6175
19.7000
730,277
9,432
1,181,223.05
185,810.40
12 February 2021
1.6275
19.7000
731,407
9,547
1,190,364.89
188,075.90
Number of shares and GDRs bought-back during the reporting period
3,443,243 shares
47,762
GDRs (representing 2,388,100 shares)
-
-
Total value of the transactions performed in the reporting period
-
-
5,547,655.42 RON total value of the shares acquisition
931,965.90 USD total value of the
GDRs acquisition 3,762,694.02
RON estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs based
on the exchange rate communicated
by the National Bank of Romania
Total number of shares and GDRs bought-back and total value of transactions performed during 2021
35,768,659 shares
278,856
GDRs (representing 13,942,800 shares)
-
-
Number of shares left to be repurchased within the twelfth buy-back programme1as of the date of this notification
750,288,541 shares
* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits
Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Johan MEYER - Permanent Representative
1As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 5 of 13 November 2020, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 4233/02.12.2020, the twelfth buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 800,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs"). The duration of the twelfth buyback programme is 1 January 2021 - 31 December 2021. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled.
