FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
Fondul Proprietatea : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program

03/05/2021 | 01:27pm EST
To:

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Re: Notification regarding the buy-back transactions

From: FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Considering article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and Article 26 (3) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 on markets in financial instruments, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP" / the "Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 8 February - 12 February 2021:

a) Issuer's name (buyer)

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP

London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.

b) Brokers' names

SWISS CAPITAL S.A., and

AUERBACH GRAYSON

c) Description of the acquired financial instruments and

Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN

trading place

ROFPTAACNOR5) listed and traded on the

Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and

Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN

US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's

shares listed and traded on the London Stock

Exchange ("LSE")

d) Transaction's type

Buy-back

e) Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back

Within the trading session

market orders

The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:

Date of the transaction

Weighte d average price per share (RON)*

Weighted average price per

GDR (USD)*

Volume of the transaction

(no. of shares)

Volume of the transaction

(no. of GDRs)

Value of the transaction with shares

(RON)

Value of the transaction with GDRs

(USD)

8 February 2021

1.5856

19.0000

666,360

10,112

1,056,580.42

192,128.00

9 February 2021

1.6218

19.6000

653,303

9,334

1,059,526.81

182,946.40

10 February 2021

1.6014

19.6000

661,896

9,337

1,059,960.25

183,005.20

11 February 2021

1.6175

19.7000

730,277

9,432

1,181,223.05

185,810.40

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,749,282,292.08 RON, Paid-up share capital RON 3,560,099,870.08 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro;Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Date of the transaction

Weighte d average price per share (RON)*

Weighted average price per

GDR (USD)*

Volume of the transaction

(no. of shares)

Volume of the transaction

(no. of GDRs)

Value of the transaction with shares

(RON)

Value of the transaction with GDRs

(USD)

12 February 2021

1.6275

19.7000

731,407

9,547

1,190,364.89

188,075.90

Number of shares and GDRs bought-back during the reporting period

3,443,243 shares

47,762

GDRs (representing 2,388,100 shares)

-

-

Total value of the transactions performed in the reporting period

-

-

5,547,655.42 RON total value of the shares acquisition

931,965.90 USD total value of the

GDRs acquisition 3,762,694.02

RON estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs based

on the exchange rate communicated

by the National Bank of Romania

Total number of shares and GDRs bought-back and total value of transactions performed during 2021

35,768,659 shares

278,856

GDRs (representing 13,942,800 shares)

-

-

Number of shares left to be repurchased within the twelfth buy-back programme1 as of the date of this notification

750,288,541 shares

* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER - Permanent Representative

1 As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 5 of 13 November 2020, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 4233/02.12.2020, the twelfth buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 800,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs"). The duration of the twelfth buyback programme is 1 January 2021 - 31 December 2021. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,749,282,292.08 RON, Paid-up share capital RON 3,560,099,870.08 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro;Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 18:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
