Fondul Proprietatea : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program

04/19/2021 | 10:27am EDT
___________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Re:

Notification regarding the buy-back transactions

From:

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Considering article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and Article 26 (3) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 on markets in financial instruments, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP" / the "Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 12 - 16 April 2021:

a) Issuer's name (buyer)

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP

London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.

b) Brokers' names

SWISS CAPITAL S.A., and

AUERBACH GRAYSON

c) Description of the acquired financial instruments and

Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN

trading place

ROFPTAACNOR5) listed and traded on the

Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and

Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN

US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's

shares listed and traded on the London Stock

Exchange ("LSE")

d) Transaction's type

Buy-back

e) Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back

Within the trading session

market orders

The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:

Weighte

Weighted

Volume of

Volume of

Value of the

d

average

Value of the

the

the

Date of the

average

price per

transaction

transaction

transaction

transaction

transaction

price per

GDR

with shares

with GDRs

(no. of

(no. of

share

(USD)*

(RON)

(USD)

shares)

GDRs)

(RON)*

12 April 2021

1.7115

-

552,544

-

945,679.06

-

13 April 2021

1.6939

-

560,851

-

950,025.51

-

14 April 2021

1.6831

20.4000

524,719

2,947

883,154.55

60,118.80

15 April 2021

1.6770

20.4000

483,654

3,024

811,087.76

61,689.60

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal

Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,749,282,292.08 RON, Paid-up share capital RON

3,560,099,870.08 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

Weighte

Weighted

Volume of

Volume of

Value of the

d

average

Value of the

the

the

Date of the

average

price per

transaction

transaction

transaction

transaction

transaction

price per

GDR

with shares

with GDRs

(no. of

(no. of

share

(USD)*

(RON)

(USD)

shares)

GDRs)

(RON)*

16 April 2021

1.6940

20.4000

484,657

1,017

821,008.96

20,746.80

Number of shares and GDRs bought-

2,606,425

6,988 GDRs

(representing

back during the reporting period

-

-

shares

349,400

shares)

142,555.20

USD total

value of the

GDRs

acquisition

588,023.38

4,410,955.84

RON

Total value

of

the

transactions

RON total

estimated

-

-

value of the

value of the

performed in the reporting period

shares

equivalent

acquisition

shares of

GDRs based

on the

exchange rate

communicated

by the

National Bank

of Romania

Total number

of

shares

and GDRs

427,199

GDRs

bought-back

and

total

value of

61,309,100

(representing

-

-

transactions performed during 2021

shares

21,359,950

shares)

Number of shares left to be repurchased

within the twelfth buy-back programme1

717,330,950 shares

as of the date of this notification

* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER - Permanent Representative

1 As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 5 of 13 November 2020, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 4233/02.12.2020, the twelfth buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 800,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs"). The duration of the twelfth buyback programme is 1 January 2021 - 31 December 2021. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 14:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
