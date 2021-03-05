Fondul Proprietatea : Shareholding structure as at 26 February 2021, the „Reference Date” for the 24 March 2021 GSM

________________________________________________________________________________________________________
To:Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange
Current report according to the provisions of Article 99 of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments
Important events to be reported:
Shareholding structure and total number of voting rights as at 26 February 2021 - considered as "Reference Date"
The shareholding structure and total number of voting rights at the level of Fondul Proprietatea SA as at 26 February 2021, considered as "Reference Date" for the Fund's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 24 March 2021, as received from Depozitarul Central S.A., was as follows:
|
Shareholder Type
|
% of subscribed share capital
|
% of paid-up share capital
|
% of total voting rights
|
Romanian institutional shareholders
|
31.71
|
33.39
|
38.17
|
Romanian private individuals
|
17.43
|
18.36
|
20.98
|
The Bank of New York Mellon
(depository bank for Global Depository Receipts) - out of which
Fondul Proprietatea held 358,181
Global Depository Receipts (17,909,050 shares equivalent)
|
17.17
|
18.08
|
20.37
|
Foreign institutional shareholders
|
13.95
|
14.69
|
16.79
|
Foreign private individuals
|
2.97
|
3.13
|
3.58
|
Ministry of Public Finance
|
5.14
|
0.10
|
0.11
|
Treasury Shares
|
11.63
|
12.25
|
0
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
100
The total number of shareholders: 7,710
The total number of voting rights was 5,989,503,106
Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Johan MEYER - Permanent Representative
Report date: 3 March 2021
Name of the issuing entity: Fondul Proprietatea S.A.
Registered office: 78-80 Buzesti Street 7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017
Phone/fax number:
Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600
Fax: + 40 21 200 9631
Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro
Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro
Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 18253260
Order number in the Trade Register:
J40/21901/2005
Subscribed share capital: RON 3,749,282,292.08
Paid-up share capital: RON 3,560,099,870.08
Number of shares in issue: 7,210,158,254
Number of paid shares: 6,846,345,904
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:
Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange
GDRs on London Stock Exchange