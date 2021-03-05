Log in
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
Fondul Proprietatea : Shareholding structure as at 26 February 2021, the „Reference Date” for the 24 March 2021 GSM

03/05/2021
________________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to the provisions of Article 99 of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

Shareholding structure and total number of voting rights as at 26 February 2021 - considered as "Reference Date"

The shareholding structure and total number of voting rights at the level of Fondul Proprietatea SA as at 26 February 2021, considered as "Reference Date" for the Fund's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 24 March 2021, as received from Depozitarul Central S.A., was as follows:

Shareholder Type

% of subscribed share capital

% of paid-up share capital

% of total voting rights

Romanian institutional shareholders

31.71

33.39

38.17

Romanian private individuals

17.43

18.36

20.98

The Bank of New York Mellon

(depository bank for Global Depository Receipts) - out of which

Fondul Proprietatea held 358,181

Global Depository Receipts (17,909,050 shares equivalent)

17.17

18.08

20.37

Foreign institutional shareholders

13.95

14.69

16.79

Foreign private individuals

2.97

3.13

3.58

Ministry of Public Finance

5.14

0.10

0.11

Treasury Shares

11.63

12.25

0

Total

100

100

100

The total number of shareholders: 7,710

The total number of voting rights was 5,989,503,106

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER - Permanent Representative

Report date: 3 March 2021

Name of the issuing entity: Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Registered office: 78-80 Buzesti Street 7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017

Phone/fax number:

Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600

Fax: + 40 21 200 9631

Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro

Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 18253260

Order number in the Trade Register:

J40/21901/2005

Subscribed share capital: RON 3,749,282,292.08

Paid-up share capital: RON 3,560,099,870.08

Number of shares in issue: 7,210,158,254

Number of paid shares: 6,846,345,904

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:

Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

GDRs on London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 18:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 -13,1 M -3,21 M -3,21 M
Net income 2020 -103 M -25,2 M -25,2 M
Net cash 2020 10 287 M 2 514 M 2 514 M
P/E ratio 2020 -85,2x
Yield 2020 4,97%
Capitalization 9 521 M 2 323 M 2 327 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 115x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 88,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,87 RON
Last Close Price 1,59 RON
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,55%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Catalin Cadaru Manager-Financial Reporting
Piotr Rymaszewski Chairman
Marius Nechifor Compliance Officer
Mark Henry Gitenstein Independent Non-Executive Director
Julian Rupert Francis Healy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA9.66%2 350
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION11.07%8 081
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND4.69%3 689
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.5.73%2 501
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.18.90%2 437
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.14.56%1 857
