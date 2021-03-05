Fondul Proprietatea : Shareholding structure as at 26 February 2021, the „Reference Date” for the 24 March 2021 GSM

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to the provisions of Article 99 of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

Shareholding structure and total number of voting rights as at 26 February 2021 - considered as "Reference Date"

The shareholding structure and total number of voting rights at the level of Fondul Proprietatea SA as at 26 February 2021, considered as "Reference Date" for the Fund's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 24 March 2021, as received from Depozitarul Central S.A., was as follows:

Shareholder Type % of subscribed share capital % of paid-up share capital % of total voting rights Romanian institutional shareholders 31.71 33.39 38.17 Romanian private individuals 17.43 18.36 20.98 The Bank of New York Mellon (depository bank for Global Depository Receipts) - out of which Fondul Proprietatea held 358,181 Global Depository Receipts (17,909,050 shares equivalent) 17.17 18.08 20.37 Foreign institutional shareholders 13.95 14.69 16.79 Foreign private individuals 2.97 3.13 3.58 Ministry of Public Finance 5.14 0.10 0.11 Treasury Shares 11.63 12.25 0 Total 100 100 100

The total number of shareholders: 7,710

The total number of voting rights was 5,989,503,106

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER - Permanent Representative