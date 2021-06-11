Fondul Proprietatea : Transaction of the kind listed in Art. 19 of Market Abuse Regulation

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 19 of the REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse

Important events to be reported:

Transaction of the kind listed in Art. 19 of Market Abuse Regulation

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director (the "Fund Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund" / "Issuer"), hereby informs shareholders and investors about transactions carried out that fall under Art. 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 on Market Abuse.

These transactions were performed by Mrs. Ilinca von Derenthall, Chairperson of the Board of Nominees and member of the Audit and Valuation Committee and of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Fund, who purchased shares of the Issuer on 10 June 2021, as described in the Appendix herein.

