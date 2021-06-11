Fondul Proprietatea : Transaction of the kind listed in Art. 19 of Market Abuse Regulation

|
To:
|
Bucharest Stock Exchange
|
|
Financial Supervisory Authority
|
|
London Stock Exchange
Current report according to the provisions of Article 19 of the REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 201 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and to Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 laying down implementing technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council
Important events to be reported:
Transaction of the kind listed in Art. 19 of Market Abuse Regulation
Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director (the "Fund Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund" / "Issuer"), hereby informs shareholders and investors about transactions carried out that fall under Art. 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 on Market Abuse.
These transactions were performed by Mrs. Ilinca von Derenthall, Chairperson of the Board of Nominees and member of the Audit and Valuation Committee and of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Fund, who purchased shares of the Issuer on 10 June 2021, as described in the Appendix herein.
Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Johan MEYER
Permanent Representative
Report date:
11 June 2021
Name of the issuing entity:
Fondul Proprietatea S.A.
Registered office: 78-80Buzesti Street 7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017
Phone/fax number: Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600 Fax: + 40 21 200 9631
Email:
office@fondulproprietatea.ro
Internet:
www.fondulproprietatea.ro
Sole Registration Code with
the Trade Register Office:
18253260
Order number in the Trade Register:
J40/21901/2005
Subscribed share capital:
RON 3,749,282,292.08
Paid-up share capital:
RON 3,560,099,870.08
Number of shares in issue:7,210,158,254
Number of paid shares: 6,846,345,904
Regulated market on whichthe issued securities are traded:
Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange
GDRs on London Stock Exchange