    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
  Report
Fondul Proprietatea : Transaction of the kind listed in Art. 19 of Market Abuse Regulation

06/11/2021 | 10:10am EDT
________________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

London Stock Exchange

Current report according to the provisions of Article 19 of the REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 201 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and to Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 laying down implementing technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council

Important events to be reported:

Transaction of the kind listed in Art. 19 of Market Abuse Regulation

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director (the "Fund Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund" / "Issuer"), hereby informs shareholders and investors about transactions carried out that fall under Art. 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 on Market Abuse.

These transactions were performed by Mrs. Ilinca von Derenthall, Chairperson of the Board of Nominees and member of the Audit and Valuation Committee and of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Fund, who purchased shares of the Issuer on 10 June 2021, as described in the Appendix herein.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative

Report date:

11 June 2021

Name of the issuing entity:

Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Registered office: 78-80Buzesti Street 7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017

Phone/fax number: Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600 Fax: + 40 21 200 9631

Email:

office@fondulproprietatea.ro

Internet:

www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Sole Registration Code with

the Trade Register Office:

18253260

Order number in the Trade Register:

J40/21901/2005

Subscribed share capital:

RON 3,749,282,292.08

Paid-up share capital:

RON 3,560,099,870.08

Number of shares in issue:7,210,158,254

Number of paid shares: 6,846,345,904

Regulated market on whichthe issued securities are traded:

Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

GDRs on London Stock Exchange

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Appendix

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Ilinca von Derenthall

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Person discharging managerial responsibilities - Chairperson of the Board of Nominees and member of the Audit and

Valuation Committee and of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Fund

(b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

(b)

LEI

ROONRC.J40/21901/2005

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument,

Shares

type of instrument

Identification code

ROFPTAACNOR5

(b)

Nature of the transaction

ACQUISITION

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (s)

Volume (s)

1.7680 RON / share

16,900 shares

(d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

16,900 shares

- Price

29,879.20 RON

(e)

Date of the transaction

2021-06-10; UTC + 3

(f)

Place of the transaction

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 14:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 -13,1 M -3,25 M -3,25 M
Net income 2020 -103 M -25,4 M -25,4 M
Net cash 2020 10 287 M 2 540 M 2 540 M
P/E ratio 2020 -85,2x
Yield 2020 4,97%
Capitalization 10 483 M 2 591 M 2 589 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 115x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 87,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,87 RON
Last Close Price 1,77 RON
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,28%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Catalin Cadaru Manager-Financial Reporting
Piotr Rymaszewski Chairman
Marius Nechifor Compliance Officer
Mark Henry Gitenstein Independent Non-Executive Director
Julian Rupert Francis Healy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA21.93%2 591
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION16.81%8 700
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND18.31%4 203
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION67.65%3 517
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.34.66%2 760
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.9.26%2 599