MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  Fondul Proprietatea SA    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fondul Proprietatea : Update regarding the Board of Nominees

04/06/2021 | 07:16am EDT
________________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

London Stock Exchange

Current report according to the provisions of Art. 234 para. (1) letter g) of FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 and of Art. 99 letter h) of Title II of the Rulebook of Bucharest Stock Exchange

Important events to be reported:

Update regarding the Board of Nominees of Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director of Fondul Proprietatea SA, hereby announces the following decisions of the Board of Nominees, taking into consideration the relevant requirements of the Romanian and UK Codes of Corporate Governance:

Starting with 6 April 2021, the composition of the Board of Nominees ("BoN"), considering the acceptance of the mandates of member of the BoN by Mr. Ömer Tetik and Mr. Nicholas Paris, is as follows:

  • Ilinca von DERENTHALL - Member;
  • Mark GITENSTEIN - Member;
  • Ciprian LĂDUNCĂ - Member of BoN and Chairperson of Audit and Valuation Committee;
  • Nicholas PARIS - Member;
  • Ömer TETIK - Member.

The appointment of a new Chairperson of the BoN and the appointment of a new Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee will be on the agenda of the next BoN meeting.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L. in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager and sole director of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative

Report date:

6 April 2021

Name of the issuing entity:

Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Registered office: 78-80Buzesti Street 7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017

Phone/fax number: Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600 Fax: + 40 21 200 9631

Email:

office@fondulproprietatea.ro

Internet:

www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:

18253260

Order number in the Trade Register:

J40/21901/2005

Subscribed share capital:

RON 3,749,282,292.08

Paid-up share capital:

RON 3,560,099,870.08

Number of shares in issue:

7,210,158,254

Number of paid shares:

6,846,345,904

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:

Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

GDRs on London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 11:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
