Fondul Proprietatea : Update regarding the Board of Nominees

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to the provisions of Art. 234 para. (1) letter g) of FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 and of Art. 99 letter h) of Title II of the Rulebook of Bucharest Stock Exchange

Important events to be reported:

Update regarding the Board of Nominees of Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director of Fondul Proprietatea SA, hereby announces the following decisions of the Board of Nominees, taking into consideration the relevant requirements of the Romanian and UK Codes of Corporate Governance:

Starting with 6 April 2021, the composition of the Board of Nominees ("BoN"), considering the acceptance of the mandates of member of the BoN by Mr. Ömer Tetik and Mr. Nicholas Paris, is as follows:

Ilinca von DERENTHALL - Member;

Mark GITENSTEIN - Member;

Ciprian LĂDUNCĂ - Member of BoN and Chairperson of Audit and Valuation Committee;

Nicholas PARIS - Member;

Ömer TETIK - Member.

The appointment of a new Chairperson of the BoN and the appointment of a new Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee will be on the agenda of the next BoN meeting.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L. in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager and sole director of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative