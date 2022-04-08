Information on the closed trading period: 16 Apr-16 May 2022

________________________________________________________________________________________________________
To:Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange
Current report according to the provisions of Article 99 letter (s) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments
Important events to be reported:
Information on the closed trading period: 16 April - 16 May 2022
Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L, as alternative investment fund manager and sole director of Fondul Proprietatea SA (the "Fund"), informs investors about the upcoming closed period.
Between 16 April 2022 and 16 May 2022, persons having the status of "insider", within the meaning of FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, of Law no. 24/2017 and of Regulation (EU) no. 522/2016 and Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014, shall not conduct any transactions on their own account or for the account of a third party, directly or indirectly, relating to the shares of the Fund or to other financial instruments linked to them during a closed period of 30 days before the announcement of a financial report.
The closed period is due to the fact that on 16 May 2022, the Fund will publish the Quarterly Report for the first quarter 2022.
Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L. in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager and sole director of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Johan MEYER
Permanent Representative
Disclaimer
