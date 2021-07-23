Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Fondul Proprietatea SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Information on the closed trading period: 2 – 31 August 2021

07/23/2021 | 09:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

London Stock Exchange

Current report according to the provisions of Article 99 letter (s) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

Information on the closed trading period: 2 August - 31 August 2021

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L, as alternative investment fund manager and sole director of Fondul Proprietatea SA (the "Fund"), informs investors about the upcoming closed period.

Between 2 August 2021 and 31 August 2021, persons having the status of "insider", within the meaning of FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, of Law no. 24/2017 and of Regulation (EU) no. 522/2016 and Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014, shall not conduct any transactions on their own account or for the account of a third party, directly or indirectly, relating to the shares of the Fund or to other financial instruments linked to them during a closed period of 30 days before the announcement of a financial report.

The closed period is due to the fact that on 31 August 2021, the Fund will publish the 2021 Semi-Annual Report.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L. in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager and sole director of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative

Report date:

23 July 2021

Name of the issuing entity:

Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Registered office: 78-80Buzesti Street 7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017

Phone/fax number: Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600 Fax: + 40 21 200 9631

Email:

office@fondulproprietatea.ro

Internet:

www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:

18253260

Order number in the Trade

Register:

J40/21901/2005

Subscribed share capital: RON 3,749,282,292.08

Paid-up share capital:

RON 3,560,099,870.08

Number of shares in issue:

7,210,158,254

Number of paid shares:

6,846,345,904

Regulated market on whichthe issued securities are traded:

Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

GDRs on London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 13:07:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
09:08aINFORMATION ON THE CLOSED TRADING PE : 2 – 31 August 2021
PU
07/19FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
07/16FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : 16 July 2021 OGSM Resolution - full text
PU
07/16FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : 16 July 2021 GSM Results
PU
07/16Fondul Proprietatea SA Approves Special Dividend, Payable on August 27, 2021
CI
07/15FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : NAV Report 30 June 2021
PU
07/15FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : June 2021 Factsheet
PU
07/09FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Information on the conduct of the 16 July 2021 OGSM
PU
06/28FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : 16 July 2021 GSM Voting recommendations
PU
06/28FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 -13,1 M -3,14 M -3,14 M
Net income 2020 -103 M -24,6 M -24,6 M
Net cash 2020 10 287 M 2 460 M 2 460 M
P/E ratio 2020 -85,2x
Yield 2020 4,97%
Capitalization 11 011 M 2 634 M 2 633 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 115x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
Duration : Period :
Fondul Proprietatea SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,86 RON
Average target price 1,74 RON
Spread / Average Target -6,55%
Managers and Directors
Catalin Cadaru Manager-Financial Reporting
Piotr Rymaszewski Chairman
Marius Nechifor Compliance Officer
Mark Henry Gitenstein Independent Non-Executive Director
Julian Rupert Francis Healy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA28.41%2 655
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION17.82%8 620
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.27.36%6 130
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND16.43%4 160
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION52.31%3 420
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.12.52%2 624