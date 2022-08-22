Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Fondul Proprietatea SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-18
1.954 RON   -0.10%
Romanian Hidroelectrica's IPO expected by mid-2023-government

08/22/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
BUCHAREST (Reuters) - The initial public offering of Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica will take place by the end of June 2023, the government said on Monday, later than initially planned.

The listing, to which the government will not contribute shares, will be carried out by the company's sole minority shareholder, investment fund Fondul Proprietatea.

The fund had planned to list at least a 15% stake out of its 20% holding in the company by Nov. 15.

However, last month news website Profit quoted a company executive as saying the IPO could get pushed back till February.

The listing also benefits the government, which has committed last year to take the company public by mid-2023 as part of targets agreed with the European Union for its post-pandemic recovery and resilience funds package.

Various state plans to list Hidroelectrica shares have been around Buchafor nearly 15 years.

"The successful listing of a substantial package of Hidroelectrica shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange will enable Romania to meet the deadline for the objective, at the end of the first half of next year," the government said in a statement after meeting Fondul representatives.

The fund is advocating for a dual listing in Bucharest and London, saying it would maximize the company's valuation, but the government only supports a local IPO.

The $3.3 billion fund, run by investment manager Franklin Templeton, has estimated the potential value of the deal at around 2.5 billion euros ($2.48 billion).

($1 = 1.0066 euros)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 120 M - -
Net income 2021 5 013 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 002 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 235 M 2 312 M -
EV / Sales 2020 115x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,12x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 2,75%
Chart FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
Duration : Period :
Fondul Proprietatea SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,95 RON
Average target price 2,37 RON
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Managers and Directors
Catalin Cadaru Manager-Financial Reporting
Piotr Rymaszewski Chairman
Marius Nechifor Compliance Officer
Julian Rupert Francis Healy Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Bernstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA-1.81%2 312
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-4.91%10 185
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.4.68%6 226
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-0.45%4 219
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED5.51%4 156
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-8.54%3 887