Fonix Mobile : Interim Results Presentation 2022

INVESTOR BRIEFING
Interim results for the 6-months ended 31 December 2021
14 MARCH 2022
THE BUSINESS
Rob Weisz
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
EXECUTIVE
SUMMARY
Trading in line with recently upgraded expectations
All segments (payments, messaging & services) have continued to grow
Increased investment in sales and marketing in the period
Investing in new product features to support new markets locally and overseas
Growth strategy continues to deliver sustainable, long-term profitability
Increased interim dividend in line with policy to distribute 75% of adj. earnings
WHAT WE DO
SMS
DIRECT CARRIER
CONNECTIONS
Enabling brands to interact and transact with consumers through
their mobile operators
INTERACTIVE
SERVICES
Mobile interaction and payments for media, charity & enterprise clients
Audience
engagement
and CRM
management
monetisation
with donations & competitions
Marketing campaigns
through targeted mobile messaging
