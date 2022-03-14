Log in
    FNX   GB00BN789668

FONIX MOBILE PLC

(FNX)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/22 11:35:21 am
148.5 GBX   -2.94%
02:24aFONIX MOBILE : Interim Results Presentation 2022
PU
01/25FTSE 100 to Gain After Wall Street Closes Higher
DJ
2021FONIX MOBILE : Notice of AGM 2021
PU
Fonix Mobile : Interim Results Presentation 2022

03/14/2022 | 02:24am EDT
INVESTOR BRIEFING

Interim results for the 6-months ended 31 December 2021

14 MARCH 2022

THE BUSINESS

Rob Weisz

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

2

EXECUTIVE

SUMMARY

Trading in line with recently upgraded expectations

All segments (payments, messaging & services) have continued to grow

Increased investment in sales and marketing in the period

Investing in new product features to support new markets locally and overseas

Growth strategy continues to deliver sustainable, long-term profitability

Increased interim dividend in line with policy to distribute 75% of adj. earnings

3

WHAT WE DO

SMS

DIRECT CARRIER

CONNECTIONS

Enabling brands to interact and transact with consumers through

their mobile operators

4

INTERACTIVE

SERVICES

Mobile interaction and payments for media, charity & enterprise clients

Audience

engagement

and CRM

management

Audience

monetisation

with donations & competitions

Marketing campaigns

through targeted mobile messaging

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fonix Mobile plc published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 06:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Henry Weisz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Foulkes Chief Financial Officer
Edward John Marston Spurrier Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Marcus Kern Chief Technology Officer
Tanyia Langley Operations Manager
