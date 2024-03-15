15-Mar-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting % of voting rights through Total number of . rights attached financial Total of both in voting rights to shares (total instruments % (8.A + 8.B) of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + held in issuer 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 11.005900 0.000000 11.005900 10992375 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 10.987700 0.000000 10.987700 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of Number of Number of indirect % of direct % of indirect voting shares ISIN direct voting voting rights voting rights rights (DTR5.2.1) code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) GB00BN789668 10992375 11.005900 Sub Total 8.A 10992375 11.005900%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))