TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BN789668

Issuer Name

FONIX MOBILE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name

Rathbones Investment Management Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

Name

City of

Country of

registered office registered office

Investec Wealth & Investment

London

United

Limited

Kingdom

Rathbones Investment

St Helier

Jersey

Management International Limited

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered

Country of registered

office

office

Hero Nominees Limited

St Peter Port

Guernsey

Ferlim Nominees Limited

London

United Kingdom

BNP Paribas Limited

London

United Kingdom

Rathbone Nominees

London

United Kingdom

Limited

  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 14-Mar-2024
  2. Date on which Issuer notified

15-Mar-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting

% of voting

rights through

Total number of

.

rights attached

financial

Total of both in

voting rights

to shares (total

instruments

% (8.A + 8.B)

of 8.A)

(total of 8.B 1 +

held in issuer

8.B 2)

Resulting

situation on

the date on

which

11.005900

0.000000

11.005900

10992375

threshold was

crossed or

reached

Position of

previous

10.987700

0.000000

10.987700

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of

Number of

Number of indirect

% of direct

% of indirect voting

shares ISIN

direct voting

voting rights

voting rights

rights (DTR5.2.1)

code(if possible)

rights (DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.1)

GB00BN789668

10992375

11.005900

Sub Total 8.A

10992375

11.005900%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/conversion

may be acquired if the

instrument

date

period

instrument is

exercised/converted

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

  • of
    voting rights

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/conversion

Physical or cash

Number of

financial

date

period

settlement

voting rights

instrument

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

  • of
    voting rights

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the

ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

UltimateName of controlled controlling person undertaking

  • of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
  • of voting rights through

financial Total of both if it instruments if it equals or is higher

equals or is

than the notifiable

higher than the

threshold

notifiable

threshold

Investec

Rathbones

Wealth &

Group PLC

Investment

Limited

Rathbones

Rathbones

Investment

Group PLC

Management

Ltd

Rathbones

Rathbones

Investment

Management

Group PLC

International

Ltd

10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder

9.864600

1.117200

0.024000

9.864600%

1.117200%

0.024000%

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

  1. Additional Information None
  2. Date of Completion

15-Mar-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW

