TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BN789668
Issuer Name
FONIX MOBILE PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name
Rathbones Investment Management Ltd
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
Name
City of
Country of
registered office registered office
Investec Wealth & Investment
London
United
Limited
Kingdom
Rathbones Investment
St Helier
Jersey
Management International Limited
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered
Country of registered
office
office
Hero Nominees Limited
St Peter Port
Guernsey
Ferlim Nominees Limited
London
United Kingdom
BNP Paribas Limited
London
United Kingdom
Rathbone Nominees
London
United Kingdom
Limited
- Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 14-Mar-2024
- Date on which Issuer notified
15-Mar-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting
% of voting
rights through
Total number of
.
rights attached
financial
Total of both in
voting rights
to shares (total
instruments
% (8.A + 8.B)
of 8.A)
(total of 8.B 1 +
held in issuer
8.B 2)
Resulting
situation on
the date on
which
11.005900
0.000000
11.005900
10992375
threshold was
crossed or
reached
Position of
previous
10.987700
0.000000
10.987700
notification (if
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of
Number of
Number of indirect
% of direct
% of indirect voting
shares ISIN
direct voting
voting rights
voting rights
rights (DTR5.2.1)
code(if possible)
rights (DTR5.1)
(DTR5.2.1)
(DTR5.1)
GB00BN789668
10992375
11.005900
Sub Total 8.A
10992375
11.005900%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Number of voting rights that
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/conversion
may be acquired if the
instrument
date
period
instrument is
exercised/converted
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
-
of
voting rights
Type of
Expiration
Exercise/conversion
Physical or cash
Number of
financial
date
period
settlement
voting rights
instrument
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
-
of
voting rights
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the
ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
UltimateName of controlled controlling person undertaking
- of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
- of voting rights through
financial Total of both if it instruments if it equals or is higher
equals or is
than the notifiable
higher than the
threshold
notifiable
threshold
Investec
Rathbones
Wealth &
Group PLC
Investment
Limited
Rathbones
Rathbones
Investment
Group PLC
Management
Ltd
Rathbones
Rathbones
Investment
Management
Group PLC
International
Ltd
10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder
9.864600
1.117200
0.024000
9.864600%
1.117200%
0.024000%
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
- Additional Information None
- Date of Completion
15-Mar-2024
13. Place Of Completion
Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW
