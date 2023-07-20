The Board expects to report its audited final results for the year ending 30 June 2023 on Thursday 21 September 2023.4

Launch into Republic of Ireland - a third tier 1 media client has recently launched services with Fonix in the Republic of Ireland, on a

Engagement with a record 19m consumers in the Year, including payment transactions with 16% of the adult population in the Republic of Ireland within the first year of trading in the region.

Fonix's commercial business segments of payments and messaging have each grown by at least 16% in the Year, in line with expectations and the business retains a robust pipeline of prospects going into the next financial year.

Total payment volume ("TPV") of mobile payments was £268.1m (FY22: £258.6m) in the Year, as the increase in payments from commercial clients was offset by a 30% decline in charity related TPV due to fewer and smaller campaigns.

Fonix continues to generate strong underlying cash flows and intends to pay an increased final dividend in November 2023, in line with the Company's progressive dividend policy to pay out at least 75% of adjusted earnings per share.

Revenue and profit have continued to grow and ended the Year marginally ahead of market expectations.

Fonix Mobile plc, the mobile payments and messaging provider, is pleased to provide an update on trading for the year ended 30 June 2023 (the "Year").

Outlook:

With high levels of repeating revenue, a strong run-rate entering the new financial year, recent tier 1 wins in the UK and Ireland as well as a growing pipeline of client prospects across all sectors and markets, the Board continues to be confident in the growth potential for Fonix going into FY24 and beyond.

Rob Weisz, CEO, commented:

"We are delighted to announce another year of strong profitable growth. We started the financial year with an ambition to be a market leader in a second territory within two years of launch and have achieved that feat in the first year. In recent months, we have announced significant new contract wins in both the UK and Ireland, underpinning our growth expectations for the year ahead and furthering our aspiration to be the world's leading provider of interactive services.

As well as clear growth opportunities in our existing markets, we now also have a proven template for success in international markets, which we will look to replicate and announce as and when other new territories are making a meaningful contribution to our growth."

Notes:

All financials are based on unaudited figures.