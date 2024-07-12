- July 12, 2024
- 8:41 am
Fontana Limited advises that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 9, 2024, a resolution was passed approving a final dividend payment of JMD$0.25 per share payable to shareholders on record as at July 26, 2024. The ex-dividend date is July 26, 2024, and the payment date is August 12, 2024.
Disclaimer
Fontana Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 13:51:03 UTC.