    FCG   NZFCGE0001S7

FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED

(FCG)
Dairy exporter Fonterra to invest $2.7 billion to grow, cut emissions

12/12/2021 | 05:49pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Fonterra logo is seen near the Fonterra Te Rapa plant near Hamilton, New Zealand

(Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said on Monday it would invest about NZ$4 billion ($2.72 billion) by 2030 to move milk into higher value products, pursue growth, and reduce emissions.

The New Zealand-based firm expects to return NZ$1 billion to investors over the next decade on the back of asset sales and an expected uptick in earnings, its chairman and chief executive said at an annual meeting.

Fonterra, which owns the Anchor, De Winkel and Mammoth brands, also aims to achieve net zero carbon status by 2050.

The roadmap comes on the heels of the company getting approval from its 10,000 farmer shareholders to implement a new capital structure last week.

The dairy firm has seen strong demand for its products amid constrained global supply and expects demand to remain elevated in the short to medium term. It is also considering an initial public offer of its Australian business, which could return about $700 million to shareholders by 2024.

Fonterra said it expects to steadily increase dividends to around 40 New Zealand cents a share by 2030. It paid 15 New Zealand cents last year.

($1 = 1.4706 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.11% 18.59 End-of-day quote.17.78%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.92% 19.78 End-of-day quote.42.13%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 64.95 End-of-day quote.46.95%
FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED -0.32% 3.13 End-of-day quote.-28.70%
FONTERRA SHAREHOLDERS FUND 4.05% 3.85 End-of-day quote.-12.10%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.52% 154 End-of-day quote.35.70%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) 0.47% 151.344 Delayed Quote.13.96%
Financials
Sales 2021 20 565 M 13 972 M 13 972 M
Net income 2021 578 M 393 M 393 M
Net Debt 2021 4 107 M 2 790 M 2 790 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,95x
Yield 2021 7,02%
Capitalization 5 050 M 3 429 M 3 431 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 19 354
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED
Managers and Directors
Miles Hurrell Chief Executive Officer
Marc Rivers Chief Financial Officer
Peter McBride Chairman
Fraser Scott Whineray Chief Operating Officer
Clinton James Dines Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED-28.70%3 429
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-4.69%40 386
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-2.46%23 140
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-39.65%12 520
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED23.71%10 589
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JOINT STOCK COMPANY-20.68%7 819