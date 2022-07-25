Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCG   NZFCGE0001S7

FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED

(FCG)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
2.700 NZD   +0.37%
04:48pFONTERRA OPERATIVE : appoints new Managing Director Strategy and Optimisation
PU
07/20Dairy prices fall as weak demand outweighs tight supplies
RE
07/17FONTERRA OPERATIVE : welcome Milk-E, New Zealand's first electric milk tanker
PU
Summary 
Summary

Fonterra operative : appoints new Managing Director Strategy and Optimisation

07/25/2022 | 04:48pm EDT
Fonterra appoints new Managing Director Strategy and Optimisation

July 26, 2022

2MINUTE READ

Fonterra is pleased to appoint Emma Parsons as its Managing Director Strategy and Optimisation, effective from 1st August 2022.

The newly developed role will have ownership and oversee the implementation of Fonterra's strategy and plans to achieve Fonterra's Long Term Aspirations. It will also bring a new level of focus on demand choices, and portfolio and asset management using analytics to inform decision making.

Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell says he's excited to have Emma joining the Fonterra Management Team given her understanding and passion for the Co-op.

"Emma has a strong track record of delivering results. We've seen this most recently in her role as GM Capital Strategy where she led the development of the new capital structure for the Co-operative, which received overwhelming support.

"Emma is incredibly passionate about Fonterra and has had a long career with us, which began working at the local factory in her summer holidays and has spanned many different parts of the Co-operative."

Prior to her role as GM Capital Strategy, Emma was CEO of Agrigate, a JV between Fonterra and Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC), before the GM Responsible Dairying and roles in Brazil and Argentina where she developed the Co-operative's export relationships and supply chain integration across Latin America.

Emma has an MBA with first class honours from Massey University, a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Commerce from Victoria University of Wellington.

Disclaimer

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 20:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20 565 M 12 872 M 12 872 M
Net income 2021 578 M 362 M 362 M
Net Debt 2021 4 107 M 2 571 M 2 571 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,95x
Yield 2021 7,02%
Capitalization 4 356 M 2 727 M 2 727 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 19 354
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Miles Hurrell Chief Operating Officer-Farm Source
Marc Rivers Chief Financial Officer
Peter McBride Chairman
Fraser Scott Whineray Chief Operating Officer
Clinton James Dines Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED-9.09%2 724
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.70%34 391
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-15.05%18 920
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.56%10 143
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-20.46%9 427
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA) BERHAD0.22%7 083