Fonterra operative : appoints new Managing Director Strategy and Optimisation

Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell says he's excited to have Emma joining the Fonterra Management Team given her understanding and passion for the Co-op.

"Emma has a strong track record of delivering results. We've seen this most recently in her role as GM Capital Strategy where she led the development of the new capital structure for the Co-operative, which received overwhelming support.

"Emma is incredibly passionate about Fonterra and has had a long career with us, which began working at the local factory in her summer holidays and has spanned many different parts of the Co-operative."

Prior to her role as GM Capital Strategy, Emma was CEO of Agrigate, a JV between Fonterra and Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC), before the GM Responsible Dairying and roles in Brazil and Argentina where she developed the Co-operative's export relationships and supply chain integration across Latin America.

Emma has an MBA with first class honours from Massey University, a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Commerce from Victoria University of Wellington.