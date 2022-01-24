Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCG   NZFCGE0001S7

FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED

(FCG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fonterra operative : lifts forecast Farmgate Milk Price range

01/24/2022 | 02:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fonterra lifts forecast Farmgate Milk Price range

January 25, 2022

2MINUTE READ

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS.

This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, by 50 cents to NZD $9.20 per kgMS.

Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell says the lift in the 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range is good news for both farmers and New Zealand communities. The new midpoint of $9.20 per kgMS would contribute $13.8 billion to the New Zealand economy this season.

"The increase is the result of consistent demand for dairy at a time of constrained global milk supply.

"In general, demand globally remains strong - although, we are seeing this vary across our geographic spread. Overall, global milk supply growth is forecast to track below average levels, with European milk production growth down on last year and US milk growth slowing due to high feed costs.

"It's a similar supply picture in New Zealand. Earlier this month we reduced our forecast milk collections for 2021/22 from 1,525 million kgMS to 1,500 million kgMS due to varied weather and challenging growing conditions.

"While the higher forecast Farmgate Milk Price does put pressure on our margins in our consumer and foodservice businesses, prices in our ingredients business are favourable for milk price and earnings at this stage. As a result, we remain comfortable with our current 2021/22 earnings guidance of 25-35 cents per share."

Mr Hurrell says there are a number of factors the Co-op is keeping a close eye on, including growing inflationary pressures impacting on operational costs, the increased potential for volatility as a result of high dairy prices and economic disruptions from COVID-19, particularly as governments respond to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

For further information contact:

Fonterra Communications
Phone: +64 21 507 072

Disclaimer

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 19:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED
02:44pFONTERRA OPERATIVE : lifts forecast Farmgate Milk Price range
PU
01/10Fonterra Shareholders' Fund Revises Down 2021/22 New Zealand Milk Collection Forecast
MT
01/10FONTERRA OPERATIVE : revises milk collection forecast
PU
01/10Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited Revises Operating Guidance for Fiscal 2021/2022
CI
2021FONTERRA OPERATIVE : Results of the Fonterra Shareholders' Fund Annual Meeting 2021
PU
2021Dairy exporter Fonterra to invest $2.7 billion to grow, cut emissions
RE
2021FONTERRA OPERATIVE : Shareholders' Fund Annual Meeting 2021 Presentation
PU
2021Dairy exporter Fonterra's new capital structure gets farmer approval
RE
2021FONTERRA OPERATIVE : Flexible Shareholding structure gets green light from farmers
PU
2021NZ's Fonterra gets green light from farmers for capital restructure proposal
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 20 565 M 13 747 M 13 747 M
Net income 2021 578 M 386 M 386 M
Net Debt 2021 4 107 M 2 745 M 2 745 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,95x
Yield 2021 7,02%
Capitalization 4 679 M 3 121 M 3 128 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 19 354
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Miles Hurrell Chief Operating Officer-Farm Source
Marc Rivers Chief Financial Officer
Peter McBride Chairman
Fraser Scott Whineray Chief Operating Officer
Clinton James Dines Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED-2.36%3 192
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-4.97%40 446
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED8.82%24 320
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED12.43%13 404
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED10.47%11 860
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JOINT STOCK COMPANY-6.25%7 587