  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCG   NZFCGE0001S7

FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED

(FCG)
Fonterra operative : winds down India JV

03/10/2022 | 03:44pm EST
Fonterra winds down India JV

March 11, 2022

2MINUTE READ

Fonterra and Future Consumer Limited have agreed to wind down their 50:50 India joint venture - Fonterra Future Dairy.

The joint venture was established in 2018 and has 22 employees, all of which will receive appropriate entitlements.

The last few years have been challenging for the joint venture with COVID-19 causing significant disruption to the Indian market.

Despite this, the joint venture has delivered some important initiatives, including the launch of the Dreamery brand which is a range of consumer products made using Indian milk, and distribution of Fonterra's New Zealand Anchor Food Professionals products for the foodservice sector - both of which have received positive feedback from consumers and customers.

The Co-op entered the joint venture as a capital light way to test the Indian market, which has a large dairy consuming population but restrictive trade access for New Zealand dairy.

We will continue to have a presence in India through Anchor Food Professionals and our Ingredients business, and will explore opportunities to grow access for our New Zealand milk as they come up.

Judith Swales, Asia Pacific CEO

Disclaimer

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 20:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20 565 M 14 109 M 14 109 M
Net income 2021 578 M 397 M 397 M
Net Debt 2021 4 107 M 2 818 M 2 818 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,95x
Yield 2021 7,02%
Capitalization 4 808 M 3 298 M 3 298 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 19 354
Free-Float 91,1%
Managers and Directors
Miles Hurrell Chief Operating Officer-Farm Source
Marc Rivers Chief Financial Officer
Peter McBride Chairman
Fraser Scott Whineray Chief Operating Officer
Clinton James Dines Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED0.34%3 260
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.65%37 107
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-1.24%22 068
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED3.21%11 246
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-22.37%9 088
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA) BERHAD-0.22%7 507