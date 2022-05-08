Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    FCG   NZFCGE0001S7

FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED

(FCG)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  05-05
2.490 NZD   -5.32%
05:11pNZ's Fonterra cuts 2021/22 farmgate milk price forecast on global uncertainty
RE
04/26New Zealand government moves to amend dairy act
RE
04/13Tesco warns of lower profits as UK inflation squeeze tightens
RE
Summary 
Summary

NZ's Fonterra cuts 2021/22 farmgate milk price forecast on global uncertainty

05/08/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
May 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra on Monday cut the forecast range for the price it pays farmers for milk for the 2021/22 season as demand for dairy is hit by COVID-19 lockdowns in China, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and an economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

The dairy giant cut its forecast 2021/22 farmgate milk price to between NZ$9.10 and NZ$9.50 per kilogram of milk solid (kgMS)from between NZ$9.30 and NZ$9.90 per kgMS earlier.

China's hard-line zero-COVID strategy has led to extended curbs in the country that have sapped demand and compounded global supply chain woes, while the crises in Ukraine and Sri Lanka have also been major demand disruptors.

"Looking out to the rest of the year, global milk production is expected to remain constrained as high feed, fertiliser and energy costs continue to impact production in the Northern Hemisphere," Chief Executive Miles Hurrell said in a statement.

Hurrell said, however, that the long-term outlook for dairy remained positive and the company expects global demand and supply to be more balanced over the rest of the year.

The Auckland-based company said it would monitor several risk factors, including the potential impact on demand from rising inflation and higher interest rates, as well as further disruptions from COVID and geopolitics. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
