NZ's Fonterra cuts 2021/22 farmgate milk price forecast on global uncertainty

May 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra on Monday
cut the forecast range for the price it pays farmers for milk
for the 2021/22 season as demand for dairy is hit by COVID-19
lockdowns in China, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and an economic
crisis in Sri Lanka.
The dairy giant cut its forecast 2021/22 farmgate milk price
to between NZ$9.10 and NZ$9.50 per kilogram of milk solid
(kgMS)from between NZ$9.30 and NZ$9.90 per kgMS earlier.
China's hard-line zero-COVID strategy has led to extended
curbs in the country that have sapped demand and compounded
global supply chain woes, while the crises in Ukraine and Sri
Lanka have also been major demand disruptors.
"Looking out to the rest of the year, global milk production
is expected to remain constrained as high feed, fertiliser and
energy costs continue to impact production in the Northern
Hemisphere," Chief Executive Miles Hurrell said in a statement.
Hurrell said, however, that the long-term outlook for dairy
remained positive and the company expects global demand and
supply to be more balanced over the rest of the year.
The Auckland-based company said it would monitor several
risk factors, including the potential impact on demand from
rising inflation and higher interest rates, as well as further
disruptions from COVID and geopolitics.
(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)