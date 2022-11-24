Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCG   NZFCGE0001S7

FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED

(FCG)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
2.590 NZD   -0.38%
03:02pNZ's Fonterra plans to implement new capital structure by late March
RE
02:38pNZ's Fonterra to implement new capital structure by late March
RE
11/18Gloria Group acquired 99.45% stake in Soprole Inversiones S.A. from Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited.
CI
NZ's Fonterra plans to implement new capital structure by late March

11/24/2022 | 03:02pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Fonterra logo is seen near the Fonterra Te Rapa plant near Hamilton

(Reuters) - New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd said on Friday it would implement its new capital structure, intended to make it easier for new farmers to join the co-operative, in late March next year.

The dairy firm's farmer shareholders in December last year gave the go-ahead for the capital restructuring that aims to claw back domestic market share and retain existing farmers by reducing the minimum supply requirement for farmer owners.

"We believe late March is the best date for implementation because it avoids our share trading black-out period associated with the Co-op's interim results," Fonterra Chairman Peter McBride said.

"It also gives shareholders time to fully digest the detailed information we will be sending through ahead of the implementation date, and to seek advice from their financial advisors."

Fonterra will finalise the implementation date at its interim results, currently scheduled for mid March.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED -0.38% 2.59 End-of-day quote.-12.79%
MCBRIDE PLC -2.65% 22 Delayed Quote.-62.33%
Financials
Sales 2022 22 953 M 14 382 M 14 382 M
Net income 2022 584 M 366 M 366 M
Net Debt 2022 4 999 M 3 132 M 3 132 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,54x
Yield 2022 7,33%
Capitalization 4 176 M 2 617 M 2 617 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 19 608
Free-Float 91,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Miles Hurrell Chief Operating Officer-Farm Source
Chris Rowe Chief Financial Officer
Peter McBride Chairman
Fraser Scott Whineray Chief Operating Officer
Clinton James Dines Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED-12.79%2 613
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-31.33%25 438
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-28.96%15 885
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.77%7 752
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS-8.10%6 678
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-3.06%6 666