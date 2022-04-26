New Zealand government moves to amend dairy act

WELLINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government
said on Wednesday it plans to amend the Dairy Industry
Restructuring Act 2001 (DIRA) to support Fonterra Co-Operative
Group's move to a new capital structure.
Fonterra, one of the world's largest dairy exporters, last
year proposed a new capital structure that would allow new
farmers to enter the co-operative more easily. The move needs
changes to the Act to facilitate it. (nL4N2SU09E)
"We're proposing a set of amendments to DIRA that strike a
balance between recognising the shareholders' mandate for change
and enabling the successful function of the wider dairy sector,"
said Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor in a statement.
The planned changes would enable Fonterra to partially
delink farmer-owned shares with Fonterra Shareholder's Fund
units; improve transparency around the setting of milk
prices for farmers; support liquidity and transparency in the
trade of Fonterra shares owned by farmers; and support the
co-operative's ability to access capital.
"The Ministry for Primary Industries will be consulting
interested and affected parties on these proposed
amendments from April through May, and we will consider
feedback," O'Connor said.
