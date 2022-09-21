Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    FCG   NZFCGE0001S7

FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED

(FCG)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-20
2.810 NZD   -1.40%
04:38pNew Zealand's Fonterra posts rise in annual profit
RE
09/08Fonterra Shareholders' Fund Raises 2023 Forecast Earnings; Shares Rise 5%
MT
09/08Australian shares rise on resources boost; NZ's Fonterra jumps over 2%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Zealand's Fonterra posts rise in annual profit

09/21/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
Sept 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd on Thursday posted a marginal jump in its annual profit, boosted by strong demand and higher prices for its milk and protein products in Europe and the United States.

The world's biggest dairy exporter's normalised net profit after tax came in at NZ$591 million ($345.74 million) for the year ended July 31, compared with NZ$588 million a year earlier.

Fonterra declared a final dividend of 15 NZ cents per share, in line with last year.

($1 = 1.7094 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20 565 M 12 098 M 12 098 M
Net income 2021 578 M 340 M 340 M
Net Debt 2021 4 107 M 2 416 M 2 416 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,95x
Yield 2021 7,02%
Capitalization 4 532 M 2 666 M 2 666 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 19 354
Free-Float 91,0%
Managers and Directors
Miles Hurrell Chief Operating Officer-Farm Source
Marc Rivers Chief Financial Officer
Chris Rowe Chief Financial Officer
Peter McBride Chairman
Fraser Scott Whineray Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED-5.39%2 713
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-21.66%29 779
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-23.30%17 081
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.26%8 004
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-43.59%6 905
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS-11.00%6 691