New Zealand's Fonterra posts rise in annual profit

Sept 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd on Thursday posted a marginal jump in its annual profit, boosted by strong demand and higher prices for its milk and protein products in Europe and the United States.

The world's biggest dairy exporter's normalised net profit after tax came in at NZ$591 million ($345.74 million) for the year ended July 31, compared with NZ$588 million a year earlier.

Fonterra declared a final dividend of 15 NZ cents per share, in line with last year.

($1 = 1.7094 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)