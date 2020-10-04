Log in
FONTERRA SHAREHOLDERS FUND

FONTERRA SHAREHOLDERS FUND

(FSF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Fonterra Shareholders Fund : New Zealand's Fonterra to sell China dairy farms for $368 million to focus on home markets

10/04/2020 | 04:48pm EDT
The Fonterra logo is seen near the Fonterra Te Rapa plant near Hamilton

(Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra said on Monday it has agreed to sell its farms in China for a total of NZ$555 million ($367.97 million) as the dairy producer continues to focus on the domestic market and reduce debt.

The company unveiled plans last year to halt overseas expansion after being criticised by the more than 10,000 farmers who make up its cooperative for its foray into countries like China and value added consumer products that were weighing on its profits.

"For the last 18 months, we have been reviewing every part of the business to ensure our assets and investments meet the needs of the Co-op today," Chief Executive Officer Miles Hurrell said.

"Selling the farms is in line with our decision to focus on our New Zealand farmers' milk."

After the sale, the company will also be able to better prioritise its efforts in the foodservice, consumer and ingredients business in China, its biggest market, it added.

China Youran Dairy Group will purchase two farming-hubs located in Ying and Yutian for NZ$513 million, while Beijing Sanyuan Venture Capital is set to acquire an 85% stake in the Hangu farm.

The dairy giant said it will use the cash proceeds from the deal to pay down debt further, which it has already managed to reduce by NZ$1 billion, as of September.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 4 End-of-day quote.-0.50%
FONTERRA SHAREHOLDERS FUND 0.00% 4 End-of-day quote.-1.23%
Financials
Sales 2021 20 291 M 13 463 M 13 463 M
Net income 2021 475 M 315 M 315 M
Net Debt 2021 4 810 M 3 191 M 3 191 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 3,62%
Capitalization 422 M 280 M 280 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart FONTERRA SHAREHOLDERS FUND
Duration : Period :
Fonterra Shareholders Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FONTERRA SHAREHOLDERS FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,00 NZD
Last Close Price 4,00 NZD
Spread / Highest target 5,00%
Spread / Average Target -0,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Bruce Shewan Chairman
Philippa Jane Dunphy Independent Director
Kimmitt Rowland Ellis Independent Director
Donna M. Smit Director
Andrew Webster Macfarlane Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FONTERRA SHAREHOLDERS FUND-1.23%280
BLACKROCK, INC.12.97%86 934
UBS GROUP AG-15.21%40 425
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-30.98%30 775
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.5.95%29 302
STATE STREET CORPORATION-24.55%21 030
Categories
