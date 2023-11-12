Fonterra Shareholders Fund
Equities
FSF
NZFSFE0001S5
Investment Management & Fund Operators
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.140 NZD
|-0.32%
|+1.29%
|-3.68%
|Nov. 09
|Fonterra Shareholders' Fund Launches Climate Action Plan
|MT
|Nov. 01
|Fonterra Shareholders Fund Provides Forecast for the Fiscal Year 2024
|CI
More about the company
Fonterra Shareholders' Fund (the Fund) is a New Zealand-based managed investment scheme. The principal activity of the Fund is to acquire economic rights and issue units to investors. It allows investors in the Fund an opportunity to earn returns based on the financial performance of Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (Fonterra). Under the Trust Deed, the Fund invests only in authorized investments, which are the economic rights of Fonterra shares (Economic Rights), and issue units to investors. The Fund may not invest directly in Fonterra shares. The Fundâs manager is FSF Management Company Limited.
Calendar
2024-03-18 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
3.140NZD
Average target price
3.840NZD
Spread / Average Target
+22.29%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-3.68%
|198 M $
|+27.99%
|78 830 M $
|+3.85%
|50 088 M $
|+33.19%
|48 219 M $
|+0.31%
|35 116 M $
|+8.03%
|34 038 M $
|+51.02%
|23 845 M $
|-12.85%
|20 860 M $
|-15.07%
|20 698 M $
|-17.10%
|16 586 M $
