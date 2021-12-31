Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Appointment

Appointment of Independent Director

Appointment of Independent Director.

Date Of Appointment 01/01/2022

Name Of Person Adrian Chan Pengee

Age 57

Country Of Principal Residence Singapore

The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process) The Board, taking into consideration the credentials, skills, experience and qualifications of Mr. Adrian Chan Pengee, and at the recommendation of the Nominating Committee, is satisfied that Mr. Adrian Chan Pengee possesses the requisite competencies and experience to assume the responsibilities as an Independent Director and Chairman of Remuneration Committee and members of the Audit Committee, the Nominating Committee.

Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility Non-Executive.

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Independent Director, Chairman of Remuneration Committee and members of the Audit Committee and the Nominating Committee.

Professional qualifications Bachelor of Laws (Honours) from National University of Singapore

Any relationship (including immediate family relationships) with any existing director, existing executive officer, the issuer and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries No

Conflict of interests (including any competing business) No

Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years Head of Corporate Department & Senior Partner at Lee & Lee Advocates & Solicitors

Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6)) Yes

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No

Past (for the last 5 years) Please refer to the attached list.

Present Please refer to the attached list.

(a) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner? No

(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency? No

(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him? No

(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose? No

(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach? No

(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part? No

(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust? No

(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust? No

(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity? No

(j) Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-

(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or No

(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or No

(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or No

(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust? No

(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere? No

Any prior experience as a director of an issuer listed on the Exchange? Yes

If Yes, Please provide details of prior experience Mr. Chan has been a director of various SGX-listed companies since 2002.