Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Restructuring Of Associated Companies
Issuer
Issuer/ Manager
FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Announcement Title
Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast
Dec 23, 2021 18:02
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Restructuring of Associated Companies
Announcement Reference
SG211223OTHRDKMY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Kevin Cho
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Place Of Incorporation
Existing
Singapore
Registered Address
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 110,955 bytes)
Disclaimer
Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:16:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2021
405 M
297 M
297 M
Net income 2021
25,1 M
18,4 M
18,4 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
15,2x
Yield 2021
1,84%
Capitalization
407 M
299 M
299 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,94x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
30,4%
Chart FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0,76 SGD
Average target price
1,22 SGD
Spread / Average Target
59,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.