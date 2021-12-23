Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Food Empire Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F03   SG1I44882534

FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(F03)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Restructuring Of Associated Companies

12/23/2021 | 05:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Issuer
Issuer/ Manager FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 23, 2021 18:02
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Restructuring of Associated Companies
Announcement Reference SG211223OTHRDKMY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kevin Cho
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.
Place Of Incorporation
Existing Singapore
Registered Address

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 110,955 bytes)

Disclaimer

Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:17aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Restructuring Of Associated Companies
PU
12/20FOOD EMPIRE : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Off..
PU
12/19Food Empire Unit Forms Subsidiary in UAE
MT
12/17Singapore Shares Close Lower; Grand Venture Technology Climbs 3% on Dual Acquisitions
MT
12/17CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Incorporation Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Fe Gl..
PU
12/16Food Empire Places Singapore Unit Under Members' Voluntary Liquidation
MT
12/16CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Members' Voluntary Liquidation Of A Wholly-Owned ..
PU
12/06SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
12/01Food Empire Buys Back Shares on Market
MT
11/26Food Empire Buys Back Shares on Market
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 405 M 297 M 297 M
Net income 2021 25,1 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 407 M 299 M 299 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Food Empire Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,76 SGD
Average target price 1,22 SGD
Spread / Average Target 59,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sudeep Nair Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wang Cheow Tan Executive Chairman
Kian Min Ong Lead Independent Director
Meng Tee Saw Independent Director
Yew Hiap Koh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED15.15%299
NESTLÉ S.A.21.75%379 623
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.10.88%90 436
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-42.95%52 599
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY1.30%42 976
GENERAL MILLS, INC.10.65%39 631