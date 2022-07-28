Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Profit Guidance
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Jul 28, 2022 18:28
New
Profit Guidance
SG220728OTHRYUDU
Kevin Cho
Company Secretary
Please see attached.
30/06/2022
Attachment 1 (Size: 66,166 bytes)
Sales 2022
441 M
Net income 2022
39,1 M
Net Debt 2022
-
P/E ratio 2022
6,79x
Yield 2022
5,89%
Capitalization
255 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,56x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
31,7%
BUY
1
0,48 SGD
0,95 SGD
100%
