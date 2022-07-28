Log in
    F03   SG1I44882534

FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(F03)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:13 2022-07-28 am EDT
0.4650 SGD   -2.11%
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Profit Guidance

07/28/2022 | 06:36am EDT
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 28, 2022 18:28
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Profit Guidance
Announcement Reference SG220728OTHRYUDU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kevin Cho
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2022

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 66,166 bytes)

Disclaimer

Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 10:35:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
