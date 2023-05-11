Advanced search
    F03   SG1I44882534

FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(F03)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:11:01 2023-05-11 am EDT
1.040 SGD   +5.05%
07:04aFood Empire : 1q2023 Business Updates
PU
05/03FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/28Food Empire : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
Food Empire : 1q2023 Business Updates

05/11/2023 | 07:04am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 11, 2023 18:53
Status New
Announcement Sub Title 1Q2023 Business Updates
Announcement Reference SG230511OTHR5QGM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kevin Cho
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 363,001 bytes)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 11:03:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 564 M 425 M 425 M
Net income 2023 65,6 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
Net cash 2023 88,7 M 66,9 M 66,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,02x
Yield 2023 4,94%
Capitalization 527 M 397 M 397 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Food Empire Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,99 SGD
Average target price 1,32 SGD
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sudeep Nair Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wang Cheow Tan Executive Chairman
Cher Liang Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Meng Tee Saw Lead Independent Director
Peng Ee Chan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED55.91%397
NESTLÉ S.A.6.94%343 300
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.16.86%106 075
THE HERSHEY COMPANY18.36%56 030
GENERAL MILLS, INC.6.82%52 609
KRAFT HEINZ-0.07%49 924
