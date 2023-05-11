Food Empire : 1q2023 Business Updates
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
May 11, 2023 18:53
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
1Q2023 Business Updates
Announcement Reference
SG230511OTHR5QGM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Kevin Cho
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 363,001 bytes)
Sales 2023
564 M
425 M
425 M
Net income 2023
65,6 M
49,5 M
49,5 M
Net cash 2023
88,7 M
66,9 M
66,9 M
P/E ratio 2023
8,02x
Yield 2023
4,94%
Capitalization
527 M
397 M
397 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,78x
EV / Sales 2024
0,70x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
32,6%
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
0,99 SGD
Average target price
1,32 SGD
Spread / Average Target
33,3%
