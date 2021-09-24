Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Food Empire : Clarification Announcement In Relation To Mergermarket Article Dated 22 September 2021

09/24/2021 | 12:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 24, 2021 12:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Clarification Announcement in relation to Mergermarket Article dated 22 September 2021
Announcement Reference SG210924OTHR7ETL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kevin Cho
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 98,711 bytes)

Disclaimer

Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 04:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 404 M 299 M 299 M
Net income 2021 35,8 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 403 M 299 M 298 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Food Empire Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,75 SGD
Average target price 1,27 SGD
Spread / Average Target 68,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sudeep Nair Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wang Cheow Tan Executive Chairman
Kian Min Ong Lead Independent Director
Meng Tee Saw Independent Director
Yew Hiap Koh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED13.64%296
NESTLÉ S.A.10.09%342 316
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.57%84 652
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-37.99%56 193
DANONE11.37%45 737
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.24%44 201