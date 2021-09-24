Food Empire : Clarification Announcement In Relation To Mergermarket Article Dated 22 September 2021
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 24, 2021 12:17
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Clarification Announcement in relation to Mergermarket Article dated 22 September 2021
Announcement Reference
SG210924OTHR7ETL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Kevin Cho
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 98,711 bytes)
Disclaimer
Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 04:21:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2021
404 M
299 M
299 M
Net income 2021
35,8 M
26,5 M
26,5 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
11,6x
Yield 2021
1,87%
Capitalization
403 M
299 M
298 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,94x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
30,7%
Chart FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0,75 SGD
Average target price
1,27 SGD
Spread / Average Target
68,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.