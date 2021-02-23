Food Empire : Long Service Awards Presentation 2021

Today at Food Empire corporate headquarters in Singapore, Group Executive Chairman Mr. Tan Wang Cheow handed out long service awards to 8 staff in a private ceremony.
Congratulations to all recipients.
5 Years of Service
- Elaine Tan
- Sharon Lee
10 Years of Service - Saint Lee - Cindy Tan
15 Years of Service - Primrose Aung
25 Years of Service - Raimah Hassan - Margaret Lim - Sally Lim
We thank each one of them for being such a valuable member to the Food Empire family and wish them the best for continued success!
