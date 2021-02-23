Log in
Food Empire : Long Service Awards Presentation 2021

02/23/2021 | 01:24am EST
Today at Food Empire corporate headquarters in Singapore, Group Executive Chairman Mr. Tan Wang Cheow handed out long service awards to 8 staff in a private ceremony.

Congratulations to all recipients.

5 Years of Service

- Elaine Tan

- Sharon Lee

10 Years of Service - Saint Lee - Cindy Tan

15 Years of Service - Primrose Aung

25 Years of Service - Raimah Hassan - Margaret Lim - Sally Lim

We thank each one of them for being such a valuable member to the Food Empire family and wish them the best for continued success!

Disclaimer

Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 06:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
