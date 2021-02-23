Food Empire : Long Service Awards Presentation 2021

Today at Food Empire corporate headquarters in Singapore, Group Executive Chairman Mr. Tan Wang Cheow handed out long service awards to 8 staff in a private ceremony.

Congratulations to all recipients.

5 Years of Service

- Elaine Tan

- Sharon Lee

10 Years of Service - Saint Lee - Cindy Tan

15 Years of Service - Primrose Aung

25 Years of Service - Raimah Hassan - Margaret Lim - Sally Lim

We thank each one of them for being such a valuable member to the Food Empire family and wish them the best for continued success!