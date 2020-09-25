Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
09/25/2020 | 11:40pm EDT
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 25, 2020 18:48
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference
SG200925OTHR2DFT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Kevin Cho
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
23/04/2020
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
53,597,249
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase
25/09/2020
Total Number of shares purchased
50,000
Number of shares cancelled
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
50,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.59424
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
SGD 29,804.2
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
250,000
0.0466
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
250,000
0.0466
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
537,752,499
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
2,275,500
Disclaimer
Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 03:39:07 UTC
