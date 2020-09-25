Log in
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

09/25/2020 | 11:40pm EDT
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 25, 2020 18:48
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG200925OTHR2DFT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kevin Cho
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 23/04/2020
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 53,597,249
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 25/09/2020
Total Number of shares purchased 50,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 50,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.59424
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 29,804.2
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 250,000 0.0466
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 250,000 0.0466
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 537,752,499
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 2,275,500

Disclaimer

Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 03:39:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 383 M 278 M 278 M
Net income 2020 30,8 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,08x
Yield 2020 2,39%
Capitalization 315 M 228 M 228 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,6%
