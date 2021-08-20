Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Subtitle
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Securities
FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED (FOOD EMPIRE)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 20, 2021 18:49
Submitted By
Kevin Cho
Company Secretary
Description
Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Details
Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date
Apr 26, 2021
Section A
Max Shares Authorised for Purchase
53,774,969
Purchase By Market Acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Oversea Exchange
Date of Purchase
Aug 20, 2021
Total Number of share purchased
80,000
Number of shares cancelled
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
80,000
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.79166
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
63,529.31
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date
Number
Percentage
By way of Market Acquisition
886,200
0.1648
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0.0
Total
886,200
0.1648
Section D
Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase
537,563,499
Number Of Treasury Shares Held After Purchase
6,674,500
Sales 2021
403 M
295 M
295 M
Net income 2021
39,6 M
29,1 M
29,1 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
10,9x
Yield 2021
1,76%
Capitalization
427 M
313 M
314 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,00x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
31,0%
Chart FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Technical analysis trends FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0,80 SGD
Average target price
1,27 SGD
Spread / Average Target
59,1%
