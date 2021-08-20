Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Subtitle Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Securities FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED (FOOD EMPIRE)



Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 20, 2021 18:49

Submitted By Kevin Cho

Company Secretary

Description Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.

Details

Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date Apr 26, 2021

Section A

Max Shares Authorised for Purchase 53,774,969

Purchase By Market Acquisition Yes

Singapore Exchange Oversea Exchange Date of Purchase Aug 20, 2021 Total Number of share purchased 80,000 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 80,000 Price Paid per share Price Paid per share SGD 0.79166 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares 63,529.31

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date Number Percentage By way of Market Acquisition 886,200 0.1648 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0.0 Total 886,200 0.1648

Section D

Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase 537,563,499