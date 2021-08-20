Log in
    F03   SG1I44882534

FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(F03)
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

08/20/2021 | 06:54am EDT
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Subtitle Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Securities FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED (FOOD EMPIRE)
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 20, 2021 18:49
Submitted By Kevin Cho
Company Secretary
Description Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Details
Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date Apr 26, 2021
Section A
Max Shares Authorised for Purchase 53,774,969
Purchase By Market Acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Oversea Exchange
Date of Purchase Aug 20, 2021
Total Number of share purchased 80,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 80,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.79166
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares 63,529.31
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date Number Percentage
By way of Market Acquisition 886,200 0.1648
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0.0
Total 886,200 0.1648
Section D
Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase 537,563,499
Number Of Treasury Shares Held After Purchase 6,674,500

Disclaimer

Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 10:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 403 M 295 M 295 M
Net income 2021 39,6 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 427 M 313 M 314 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,0%
Managers and Directors
Sudeep Nair Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wang Cheow Tan Executive Chairman
Kian Min Ong Lead Independent Director
Meng Tee Saw Independent Director
Yew Hiap Koh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED20.45%313
NESTLÉ S.A.11.43%348 076
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.91%89 013
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-34.92%58 845
DANONE18.71%48 539
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.26%45 057