Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
26/04/2021
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
53,774,969
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase
20/09/2021
Total Number of shares purchased
120,000
Number of shares cancelled
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
120,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.76121
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
SGD 91,628.64
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
1,186,200
0.2206
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
1,186,200
0.2206
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
537,263,499
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
6,974,500
Disclaimer
Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 11:11:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
404 M
299 M
299 M
Net income 2021
35,8 M
26,4 M
26,4 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
11,9x
Yield 2021
1,82%
Capitalization
414 M
307 M
306 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,96x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
30,7%
Technical analysis trends FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0,77 SGD
Average target price
1,27 SGD
Spread / Average Target
64,3%
