    F03   SG1I44882534

FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(F03)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

09/20/2021 | 07:12am EDT
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 20, 2021 18:59
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG210920OTHRVPWA
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kevin Cho
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 26/04/2021
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 53,774,969
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 20/09/2021
Total Number of shares purchased 120,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 120,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.76121
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 91,628.64
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 1,186,200 0.2206
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 1,186,200 0.2206
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 537,263,499
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 6,974,500

Disclaimer

Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 11:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
