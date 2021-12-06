Log in
    F03   SG1I44882534

FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(F03)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 12/02
0.78 SGD   -1.89%
12/06/2021 | 05:32am EST - SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
12/01Food Empire Buys Back Shares on Market
MT
11/26Food Empire Buys Back Shares on Market
MT
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

12/06/2021 | 05:32am EST
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 6, 2021 18:21
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG211206OTHRFRK4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kevin Cho
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 26/04/2021
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 53,774,969
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 06/12/2021
Total Number of shares purchased 200,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 200,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.77961
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 156,405.82
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 2,781,100 0.5172
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 2,781,100 0.5172
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 535,668,599
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 8,569,400

Disclaimer

Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 10:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 405 M 295 M 295 M
Net income 2021 25,1 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 1,79%
Capitalization 418 M 305 M 305 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,7%
Food Empire Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,78 SGD
Average target price 1,22 SGD
Spread / Average Target 55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sudeep Nair Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wang Cheow Tan Executive Chairman
Kian Min Ong Lead Independent Director
Meng Tee Saw Independent Director
Yew Hiap Koh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED18.18%305
NESTLÉ S.A.12.99%355 552
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.69%84 061
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-42.63%52 836
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-2.94%41 177
GENERAL MILLS, INC.9.23%38 904