FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(F03)
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

03/29/2021 | 07:52am EDT
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 29, 2021 19:42
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG210329OTHRTK6E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kevin Cho
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 23/04/2020
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 53,597,249
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 29/03/2021
Total Number of shares purchased 150,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 150,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.90784
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 136,598.55
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 3,633,600 0.6779
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 3,633,600 0.6779
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 537,708,899
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 5,659,100

Disclaimer

Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 11:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
