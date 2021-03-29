Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast
Mar 29, 2021 19:42
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference
SG210329OTHRTK6E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Kevin Cho
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
23/04/2020
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
53,597,249
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase
29/03/2021
Total Number of shares purchased
150,000
Number of shares cancelled
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
150,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.90784
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
SGD 136,598.55
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
3,633,600
0.6779
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
3,633,600
0.6779
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
537,708,899
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
5,659,100
Disclaimer
Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 11:51:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2021
399 M
296 M
296 M
Net income 2021
43,3 M
32,1 M
32,1 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
11,4x
Yield 2021
3,02%
Capitalization
481 M
357 M
357 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,13x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
31,9%
Chart FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
1,29 SGD
Last Close Price
0,90 SGD
Spread / Highest target
45,3%
Spread / Average Target
43,6%
Spread / Lowest Target
41,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.