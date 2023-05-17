FOOT LOCKER, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.40 PER SHARE

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.40 per share, which will be payable on July 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 14, 2023.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the "inner sneakerhead" in all of us. With approximately 2,700 retail stores in 29 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a franchised store presence in the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker, Inc. has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. For more information visit footlocker-inc.com.

