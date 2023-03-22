Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Foot Locker, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FL   US3448491049

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

(FL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-21 pm EDT
42.68 USD   +7.07%
06:46aFOOT LOCKER, INC. TO PRESENT AT THE J.P. MORGAN 9th ANNUAL RETAIL ROUND UP CONFERENCE
PR
03/21Foot Locker 'Lacing Up' for Sustainable Growth Through Fiscal 2026, Deutsche Bank Says
MT
03/21Foot Locker Shares Rise After Analyst Upgrades
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FOOT LOCKER, INC. TO PRESENT AT THE J.P. MORGAN 9th ANNUAL RETAIL ROUND UP CONFERENCE

03/22/2023 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced that Mary Dillon, President & Chief Executive Officer, Frank Bracken, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and Robert Higginbotham, Interim Chief Financial Officer will present at the J.P. Morgan 9th Annual Retail Round Up Conference on Thursday, March 30th at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A link to the audio fireside chat will be available on footlocker-inc.com, on Thursday, March 30th at 11:00 a.m. ET and available on the website for 90 days following the event.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the "inner sneakerhead" in all of us. With approximately 2,700 retail stores in 29 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a franchised store presence in the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker, Inc. has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. For more information visit footlocker-inc.com.

Investor Contact:                                                                                                                       

Media Contact:

Robert Higginbotham                                                                                                                

Olivia Mata

Interim Chief Financial Officer                                                                                                  

Vice President, Corporate Communications

robert.higginbotham@footlocker.com                                                                                    

olivia.mata@footlocker.com

(212) 720-4600                                                                                                                

(815) 763-3159

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foot-locker-inc-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-9th-annual-retail-round-up-conference-301777959.html

SOURCE Foot Locker IR


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about FOOT LOCKER, INC.
06:46aFOOT LOCKER, INC. TO PRESENT AT THE J.P. MORGAN 9th ANNUAL RETAIL ROUND UP CONFERENCE
PR
03/21Foot Locker 'Lacing Up' for Sustainable Growth Through Fiscal 2026, Deutsche Bank Says
MT
03/21Foot Locker Shares Rise After Analyst Upgrades
MT
03/21Deutsche Bank Adjusts Foot Locker Price Target to $42 From $36, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
03/21TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Foot Locker to $43 From $39, Maintains Market Perform ..
MT
03/21Central banks to the rescue
MS
03/21Evercore ISI Upgrades Foot Locker to Outperform From In Line, Adjusts Price Target to $..
MT
03/21Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Foot Locker to $43 From $40, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
03/21Citigroup Upgrades Foot Locker to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $50 From $4..
MT
03/21Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Sainsbury, Meta, Nvidia, William..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOOT LOCKER, INC.
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer