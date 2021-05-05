Log in
Foot Locker, Inc. : To Report First Quarter Financial Results On Friday, May 21, 2021

05/05/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, plans to report financial results for its first quarter ended May 1, 2021 before the U.S. markets open on Friday, May 21, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET, during which the Company will provide an update on the business.  

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:  http://dpregister.com/sreg/10154491/e675d1d82c. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique pin to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time including up to and after the call has started. Those without internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial-in by calling toll free 1-844-701-1163 or international toll 1-412-317-5490.

A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Foot Locker, Inc. website at  https://www.footlocker-inc.com. Please log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the call in order to download any necessary software. An archived replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately one hour following the end of the call at 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 1-855-669-9658 in Canada or 1-412-317-0088 internationally with passcode 10154491 through June 4, 2021. A replay of the call will also be available via webcast from the same Investor Relations section of the Foot Locker, Inc. website at https://www.footlocker-inc.com.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit https://www.footlocker-inc.com.

Contact: James R. Lance
Vice President,
Corporate Finance and
Investor Relations
Foot Locker, Inc.
jlance@footlocker.com
(212) 720-4600

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foot-locker-inc-to-report-first-quarter-financial-results-on-friday-may-21-2021-301284924.html

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
