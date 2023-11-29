More about the company
Foot Locker, Inc. is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through three operating segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Sidestep, WSS, and atmos. The Company uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. The Company operates approximately 2,714 stores in 29 countries across North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, and a franchised store presence in the Middle East and Asia. The Kids Foot Locker offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children. Champs Sports is a primarily mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer in North America. It also operates Community and Power Stores across the geographies in which it operates.