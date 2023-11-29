BENGALURU, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. footwear and sportswear retailer Foot Locker said on Wednesday that it is entering the Indian market in 2024 under a deal with Indian peer Metro Brands and cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee and Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)