Stocks in Japan, India Notch Historic Highs; U.S. Markets to Reopen Tuesday

Stock benchmarks in two of Asia's largest economies climbed to historic highs, while U.S. equity and bond markets were shut for Martin Luther King Day.

Europe's Growth Engine Is Broken

Germany's economy shrank last year, extending a slump as new challenges point to more pain ahead.

Analysis: Uranium Prices Jump to 16-Year High on Supply Woes

Uranium prices soared on Monday after one of the world's largest producers last week said it is unlikely to deliver its 2024 production guidance, amplifying supply tightness.

It Won't Be a Recession-It Will Just Feel Like One

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal lowered the probability of a recession in the coming 12 months, but expect economic growth of just 1%, on average, a significant slowdown from last year.

Congressional Leaders Strike Deal to Fund Government Into Early March

A procedural vote for the spending bill has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Forget Meme Stocks and Bitcoin. These Investors Are Hunting Quality.

The targets are shares of companies with some combination of growth, reliable profits and strong balance sheets.

The Businesses That Rescued America From Inflation, Recession, Lost Jobs

From oil drillers to chip makers, businesses responded to soaring prices by boosting supply, which cooled inflation without a recession or high unemployment.

China Central Bank Keeps Key Policy Rates Unchanged

China's central bank on Monday kept its key policy rates unchanged in an unexpected hold.

Shoppers Prefer Staying Outdoors. That's More Trouble for Malls.

Bath & Body Works, Foot Locker and Abercrombie & Fitch are among the retailers ditching malls for strip centers and other shopping outlets.

What's next for stocks as 'tired' market stalls in 2024 ahead of closely watched retail sales

U.S. stocks are struggling to advance in early 2024, as investors digest the start of earnings season and eye inflation ahead of closely-watched retail sales data.

