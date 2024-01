(Alliance News) - Fope Spa reported Wednesday that it closed 2023 with consolidated net revenues of EUR66.8 million, registering a growth of EUR4.61 million, or 7.4 percent, compared to the same period in 2022.

Fope on Wednesday closed in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR28.60 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.