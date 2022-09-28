Un altro anno record in corso: ricavi e redditività al di sopra delle aspettative nel 1° semestre 2022
09/28/2022 | 03:16am EDT
Another record year underway: revenues and profitability above expectations in 1H22
Sector: Fashion & Luxury
Top-line up by 89% YoY, EBITDA at 24% above FY21 (22%) despite increase in gold price. 1H22 outperformed our expectations as the positive trend already registered in 2H21 was confirmed with volumes far beyondpre-Covidlevels. Sales came in at Euro 27.7 m, posting an 89% increase vs. 1H21 (+78% vs. 1H19). According to Management, export markets showed the highest growth rates thanks much to the contribution of tourist areas where consumer spending has recovered. EBITDA spiked at Euro 6.7 m, +179% YoY (Euro 2.4m in 1H21) as EBITDA margin of 24% overperformed prior year's (16% 1H21and 22% FY21) thanks mainly to good operational leverage (higher sales volumes on fixed costs). Margins were not namely affected by the increase in gold prices during the period as Management, already at the beginning of the year, has put in place hedges. Finally, net income was of Euro 4.7 m, almost five times that of last year (Euro 1.0 m). FOPE closed 1H22 with a Net Cash position of Euro 0.2 m, down vs.year-end2021 of Euro 1.9 m. We recall that the Company paid c. Euro 2.4 m in dividend at the beginning of May.
Positive outlook confirmed for FY22 and beyond. Despite significantmacro-economicchallenges, the personal luxury goods market proved resilient in 1H22 and experienced a significant performance driven mainly by the recovery in Europe and strong momentum in the US and China. Over the next six months growth is expected to remain strong and themid-termthe direction of the personal luxury goods market remains positive. After the remarkable performance over the last 18 months, which has confirmed the soundness of a strategy based on continuous investments in international markets, brand awareness and product development, FOPE looks verywell-placedto continue to grow above market rates in a steadily growing industry. Management did not provide guidance for FY22 but expressed confidence about the current business environment and underlined that at the end of June 2022, the order portfolio was in line with previous months and, that "there are currently no signs that suggest significant changes in market trend over the next six months". Management also reaffirmed the commitment to continue to consolidate wholesale markets while considering opportunities to boutique openings in markets with high expected growth rates such as Japan and Malaysia.
Estimate revision and valuation update. Given all the above, we increased our expectations for FY22 now assuming sales of Euro 55 m and an EBITDA margin of 22.5% (20.2% pr.) While leaving our growth and margin assumptions largely unchanged for FY23 only slightly increasing margins following higher sales volumes in absolute terms. We also added FY24 to our explicit forecast and timed NWC assumptions. Overall, we made an average increase in Sales, EBITDA and Net Income of 23%, 35% and 56% respectively. Based on our updated estimates we set a new TP of 29.38 p.s. (Euro18.79 p.s. previously) an increase of 56% vs. our last report despite a worsening interest rate scenario (WACC +90 bps) and peers' de-rating of c. -8%. Our valuation, obtained by weighting equally the DCF and the multiple comparison analysis, provides for a potential upside of c. 20%. At our target price the stock would be trading at P/E 22-23 of 18.0x and 18.8x respectively vs. peers at 28.3x and 24.0x.
Tuesday, September 27, 2022 6:00 PM
Equity Research
UPDATE NOTE 1H22
Euronext Growth Milan
Target Price 29.38(18.79 pr.)
Market Cap (€ m) 136
EV (€ m) 136
Market Price (€) 25.20
As of 26thSeptember 2022
Share Data
Market
Euronext Growth Milan
Reuters/Bloomberg
FPE.MI/FPE:IM
ISIN
IT0005203424
N. of Shares
5,399,608
Free Float
13.10%
Main Shareholder
Diego Nardin
Financials
21A
22E
23E
24E
Sales
40.3
55.2
61.8
68.0
YoY %
55%
37%
12%
10%
EBITDA
8.8
12.4
13.6
15.0
EBITDA %
21.8%
22.5%
22.0%
22.0%
EBIT
6.8
10.5
11.6
13.3
EBIT %
16.8%
18.9%
18.8%
19.5%
Net Income
5.0
8.8
8.4
9.6
Net Debt
(1.9)
(0.7)
(2.3)
(5.1)
Net Equity
25.8
32.2
36.3
41.9
Sustainability
ESG Profile available
Performance
1M
3M
1Y
Absolute %
-4%
+32%
+105%
Relative (FTSE Italia
+2%
+37%
+158%
Growth)
52-week High/Low (Eu)
28.20
/
10.80
Luisa Primi
l.primi@irtop.com
1
Equity Research
UPDATE NOTE 1H22
Euronext Growth Milan
KEY FINANCIALS
Profit&Loss Statement
2017A
2018A
2019A
2020A
2021A
2022E
2023E
2024E
Sales
28,0
31,3
35,0
26,0
40,3
55,2
61,8
68,0
EBITDA
3,9
6,1
6,8
3,9
8,8
12,4
13,6
15,0
EBIT
3,1
5,0
5,4
2,3
6,8
10,5
11,6
13,3
Financial Income (charges)
0,1
(0,2)
(0,5)
(0,3)
0,0
(0,1)
(0,1)
(0,1)
Pre-tax profit (loss)
3,2
4,7
5,0
2,1
6,8
10,4
11,5
13,2
Taxes
(0,8)
(1,4)
(0,1)
(0,4)
(1,80)
(1,5)
(3,1)
(3,6)
Net profit (loss) Group
2,3
3,3
4,8
1,7
5,0
8,8
8,4
9,6
Balance Sheet
Fixed assets
6,9
9,3
12,6
13,7
12,8
12,8
12,9
13,2
NWC
8,9
9,5
11,2
12,1
13,9
21,2
23,7
26,1
M/L Funds
(2,7)
(2,8)
(3,0)
(2,9)
(2,8)
(2,5)
(2,5)
(2,5)
Net Capital Employed
13,1
16,1
20,9
23,0
23,9
31,5
34,1
36,8
Net Debt/(Cash)
1,2
0,1
0,1
2,4
(1,875)
(0,7)
(2,3)
(5,1)
Net Equity
11,9
16,0
20,8
20,5
25,8
32,2
36,3
41,9
Cash Flow
Net Profit
2,3
3,3
4,8
1,7
5,0
8,8
8,4
9,6
Non Cash Items
1,4
1,2
1,5
1,5
1,8
1,7
2,0
1,7
Change in NWC
(0,0)
(0,7)
(1,7)
(0,9)
(1,8)
(7,3)
(2,5)
(2,4)
Cash Flow from Operations
3,7
3,9
4,7
2,3
5,0
3,3
7,8
8,9
Capex
(2,7)
(3,5)
(4,7)
(2,7)
(0,9)
(2,0)
(2,0)
(2,0)
Operating Free Cash Flow
1,0
0,3
0,1
(0,4)
4,1
1,2
5,8
6,9
Dividend
0,0
(0,6)
(1,8)
(2,4)
(0,8)
(2,4)
(4,3)
(4,1)
Change in Equity
(0,0)
1,3
1,7
0,5
1,0
0,0
0,0
0,0
Change in Net debt
1,0
1,1
0,0
(2,3)
4,3
(1,2)
1,6
2,9
(1,1)
(0,0)
2,3
(4,3)
1,2
(1,6)
(2,9)
Per Share Data
Current Price
25,20
Total shares out (mn)
5,4
EPS
0,43
0,62
0,90
0,31
0,93
1,63
1,56
1,78
DPS
0,00
0,11
0,33
0,44
0,15
0,45
0,79
0,75
FCF
0,2
0,2
0,0
(0,4)
0,8
(0,2)
0,3
0,5
Pay out ratio
25%
53%
49%
47%
48%
48%
48%
48%
Ratios
EBITDA margin
13,9%
19,5%
19,4%
15,2%
21,8%
22,5%
22,0%
22,0%
EBIT margin
11,0%
15,9%
15,5%
9,0%
16,8%
18,9%
18,8%
19,5%
Net Debt/Equity (Gearing)
9,8%
0,7%
0,4%
11,8%
n.m.
n.m.
n.m.
n.m.
Net Debt/EBITDA
0,3
0,0
0,0
0,6
n.m.
n.m.
n.m.
n.m.
Interest cover EBIT
-33,5
22,5
11,3
9,0
-138,4
104,6
116,4
132,7
ROE
19,6%
20,9%
23,3%
8,2%
19,5%
27,4%
23,2%
22,9%
Growth Rates
Revenues
21%
12%
12%
-26%
55%
37%
12%
10%
EBITDA
72%
56%
11%
-42%
123%
41%
10%
10%
EBIT
96%
61%
9%
-57%
190%
54%
11%
14%
Net Profit
117%
43%
45%
-65%
200%
75%
-4%
14%
Tuesday, September 27, 2022 6:00 PM
2
Equity Research
UPDATE NOTE 1H22
Euronext Growth Milan
Key Financials
1H22A
1H21A
1H20A
1H19A
2021A
2020A
2019A
Sales
27.7
14.6
10.2
15.5
40.3
26.0
35.0
yoy
+89%
44%
-34%
2%
+55%
-26%
+12%
EBITDA
6.7
2.4
0.7
3.2
8.8
3.9
6.8
margin
24.2%
16.4%
6.9%
20.6%
21.8%
15.6%
19.4%
EBIT
5.7
1.6
(0.2)
2.6
6.8
2.3
5.4
margin
20.6%
11.0%
n.m.
16.5%
16.9
9.5%
15.5%
Net Profit
4.7
1.0
(0.1)
1.9
5.0
1.7
4.8
Net Capital Employed
27.3
22.6
25.0
20.5
23.9
23.1
20.9
Net Debt (Cash)
(0.2)
2.0
4.2
3.9
(1.9)
2.6
0.1
Equity
27.5
20.6
20.9
16.6
25.8
20.5
20.8
Sources
27.3
22.6
25.0
20.5
23.9
23.1
20.9
Source: Group Data
Estimate revision - Euro m
Euro m
21A
22E Old
22E New
23E Old
23E New
24E New
Revenues
40,3
45,1
55,2
49,6
61,8
68,0
yoy
55%
12%
37%
10%
12%
10%
EBITDA
8,8
9,1
12,4
10,2
13,6
15,0
margin
21,8%
20,2%
22,5%
20,5%
22,0%
22,0%
EBIT
6,8
7,1
10,5
8,2
11,6
13,3
margin
16,8%
15,8%
18,9%
16,5%
18,8%
19,5%
Net Profit
5,0
5,2
8,8
5,9
8,4
9,6
yoy
200,4%
3%
75,1%
14,3%
-4,4%
62,3%
EPS
0,93
0,96
1,63
1,10
1,56
1,78
Euro m
21A
22E Old
22E New
23E Old
23E New
24E New
NWC
13,9
15,0
21,2
16,5
23,7
26,1
Fixed net assets
12,8
13,0
12,8
13,1
12,9
13,2
Funds
(2,8)
(2,4)
(2,5)
(2,4)
(2,5)
(2,5)
Net Capital Employed
23,9
25,6
31,5
27,2
34,1
36,8
Net Debt (Cash)
(1,9)
(3,5)
(0,7)
(5,8)
(2,3)
(5,1)
Equity
25,8
29,1
32,2
32,9
36,3
41,9
Sources
23,9
25,6
31,5
27,2
34,1
36,8
Source: Group Data and PMI Capital Research Estimates
Tuesday, September 27, 2022 6:00 PM
3
Equity Research
UPDATE NOTE 1H22
Euronext Growth Milan
VALUATION
Valuation Summary
Method
Weight
Price (Euro)
Multiple Comparison (20% discount to Peers' FY22-23 EV/EBITDA and P/E)
50%
27.52
DCF
50%
31.24
Target Price
100%
29.38
DCF model
DCF Valuation
Euro m
Perpetual grwoth rate
1.5%
WACC
7.45%
Sum of PV 2022-27 FCFs
42.7
25%
Discounted terminal value
125.8
75%
Enterprise Value
168.5
100%
Net Cash (1H22)
(0.2)
Equity Value
168.7
N. of outstanding shares (m)
5.4
Fair Value p.s.
31.24
Multiples Comparison
Sales
EBITDA
NI
2021A-2023E
Market
Sales
CAGR
Companies
Country
YoY
%
%
Cap
2021A
21/20
2021E
2021E
Sales
EBITDA
Tod's
Italy
1.353
885
39%
18%
-1%
8%
18%
Ferragamo
Italy
2.383
1.136
30%
26%
7%
9%
-5%
Prada
Hong Kong
12.365
3.366
39%
34%
9%
14%
17%
Moncler
Italy
11.782
1.824
27%
45%
22%
25%
18%
LVMH
US
305.377
64.215
44%
35%
19%
14%
13%
Kering
France
59.035
17.645
35%
37%
19%
12%
11%
Burberry
France
7.205
3.337
27%
29%
14%
4%
6%
Richemont
Swizerland
52.715
19.181
46%
27%
11%
6%
9%
Average
56.527
13.949
36%
31%
12%
12%
11%
FOPE
ITA
136
40
55%
22%
12%
24%
24%
Source: FactSet data as of September 26, 2022
Companies
EV/EBITDA
P/E
21E
22E
23E
21E
22E
23E
Tod's
13,5
9,8
8,5
n.a.
74,4
34,6
Ferragamo
13,5
9,0
10,0
28,8
34,3
52,9
Prada
14,9
10,2
9,2
37,1
27,6
22,4
Moncler
20,0
n.a.
n.a.
28,1
20,9
19,4
LVMH
18,2
12,8
11,8
25,4
21,4
19,4
Kering
14,7
8,8
8,2
17,5
14,4
13,3
Burberry
8,2
7,4
7,1
17,6
14,6
14,0
Richemont
13,4
9,5
9,3
25,3
18,6
16,4
Average
14,5
9,7
9,2
25,7
28,3
24,0
FOPE
15,5
10,9
10,0
27,0
15,4
16,2
Premium/Discount to Peers
6%
13%
9%
5%
-45%
-33%
Source: FactSet data as of September 26, 2022
Tuesday, September 27, 2022 6:00 PM
4
Equity Research
UPDATE NOTE 1H22
Euronext Growth Milan
INDUSTRY COMPARISON
FOPE Spa(FPE-IT): PMI Capital Research estimates and Factset Data
EGM Sector: average data for listed on EGM included in the Consumer Durables sub sector: Askoll EVA (EVA- IT), Estrima (BIRO-IT), FOPE (FPE-IT), Gismondi 1754 (GIS-IT), Illa (ILLA-IT), Imprendiroma (IMP-IT), Pozzi Milano (POZ- IT), Radici (RAD-IT).
Industry Peers: average data for a selected group of listed peers (European luxury brands): Tod's (TOD- IT), Ferragamo (SFER-IT), Prada (1913-HK), Moncler (MONC-IT). LVMH (MC-FR), Kering (KER-FR), Burberry (BRBY- GB), Richemont (CFR-CH).
Euronext Growth Milan: average financial and market data for all the companies listed on EGM, reported price performance data are related to the FTSE Italia Index.
FPE-IT
Consumer Durables
XS0072
FOPE
EGM Sector
Peers Avg
FTSE Italia
Growth
Key Financials
Revenues
40,3
26,1
13.949
31,5
EBITDA
8,8
2,8
4.516
4,8
EBITDA %
21,8%
10,9%
32,4%
15,3%
EBIT
6,8
1,9
3.429
1,7
EBIT %
16,9%
7,4%
24,6%
5,3%
Earnings
5,0
1,2
2.338
1,1
Earnings %
12,4%
4,6%
16,8%
3,4%
Net Debt
-1,9
4,7
752
2,0
ND/EBITDA
-0,2
1,6
0,2
0,4
FY18-20 Rev. CAGR
-9%
-37%
-3%
-3%
FY21-23 Rev. CAGR
24%
28%
12%
26%
FY18-20 Earnings CAGR
27%
-65%
-18%
-8%
FY21-23 Earnings CAGR
29%
96%
17%
84%
Market Data
Market Cap
136,1
34,1
12.074
50,9
EV
135,9
37,6
84.779
52,9
Free Float
13.10%
25,60%
59,33%
33,76%
ADTT YTD (Eu k)
46.150
26.428
80.087.729
60.293
Market Multiples
EV/Sales 2022
2,5
1,3
2,9
1,7
EV/Sales 2023
2,2
1,1
2,7
1,2
EV/EBITDA 2022
11,0
10,3
9,7
11,9
EV/EBITDA 2023
10,0
8,1
9,2
8,6
EV/EBIT 2022
12,9
15,4
19,3
14,1
EV/EBIT 2023
11,7
10,8
17,4
10,7
P/E 2022
15,5
28,5
28,3
21,9
P/E 2023
16,2
15,7
24,0
16,7
Earnings Yield
6,5%
3,5%
3,5%
4,6%
Stock Performance
1D
0,0%
-0,1%
0%
0,0%
1W
0,0%
-1,7%
-4%
-4,3%
1M
-3,8%
-9,1%
-8%
-5,9%
3M
31,9%
-18,8%
2%
-3,6%
6M
66,9%
-5,2%
-10%
-14,4%
YTD
117,2%
-8,9%
-24%
13,9%
1Y
104,9%
-4,2%
-13%
-20,5%
Source: PMI Captial Research and FactSet data as of 26 September 2022
Tuesday, September 27, 2022 6:00 PM
5
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.
Fope S.p.A. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 07:15:00 UTC.