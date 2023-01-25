Advanced search
    7089   JP3803070006

FOR STARTUPS, INC.

(7089)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-25 am EST
1936.00 JPY   +1.68%
12:20pUK to subsidise semiconductor firms to make domestic chips - Bloomberg
RE
2022EVs confront the leap to the mass market
RE
2022Schneider Electric's SE Ventures Launches New $516 Million Fund
MT
UK to subsidise semiconductor firms to make domestic chips - Bloomberg

01/25/2023 | 12:20pm EST
LONDON (Reuters) - The British government plans to provide taxpayer funding to support the country's semiconductor companies, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The support will include seed money for startups, help for existing firms to scale up and new incentives for private venture capital, Bloomberg reported, citing officials familiar with the plans.

A British government spokesperson said they do not comment on speculation when asked about the report, adding that the country's semiconductor strategy will be published in due course.

The government said last month that it was exploring national initiatives to expand the domestic chip industry, including potentially establishing a new institution as part of its plans to boost the infrastructure.

The strategy will aim to "unlock the full potential" of microchip businesses and support jobs, and will also seek to ensure a reliable supply of semiconductors, Britain's Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) said in the statement.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 830 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
Net income 2023 455 M 3,50 M 3,50 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 866 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 32,1%
Technical analysis trends FOR STARTUPS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 936,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Yuichiro Shimizu President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenji Tomura Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Taro Saito Independent Outside Director
Retsu Kikuchi Director & General Manager-Corporate
Yukiko Tsuneda Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOR STARTUPS, INC.-15.64%52
RANDSTAD N.V.3.97%11 778
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC8.02%8 443
ADECCO GROUP AG11.33%6 066
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.92%5 030
MANPOWERGROUP INC.6.39%4 476