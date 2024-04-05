Vancouver, British Columbia, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forza Lithium Corp. (CSE: FZ) (“Forza” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company will change its name to “Planet Green Metals Inc.”. Effective at the opening of trading on April 9, 2024, the shares of the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol “PGR”. The Company’s new CUSIP will be 72703V100 (ISIN: CA72703V1004).



About Forza Lithium Corp.:

Forza Lithium is a Canadian exploration company with focused expertise on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective lithium properties in North America. Our flagship project, the Jeanette Lithium Property, consists of 4 claims comprising 1,820 hectares and lies 105 km east of the mining community of Red Lake, Ontario. The Company’s strong management team is committed to maximizing shareholder value through new mineral discoveries located in favourable jurisdictions through its strategically located properties.

ON BEHALF OFTHE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Robert Coltura

Director

Forza Lithium Corp.

info@forzalithium.com

Tel: 604-290-6152

