FORACO INTERNATIONAL S.A. Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three‐month period ended March 31, 2024 1

Foraco International S.A. Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024 Table of Contents Unaudited condensed interim consolidated balance sheet ‐ Assets 3 Unaudited condensed interim consolidated balance sheet - Equity and Liabilities 4 Unaudited condensed interim consolidated income statement 5 Unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of changes in equity 6 Selected notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements 8 1. Basis of preparation 8 2. Selected notes on critical accounting policies and new accounting pronouncements 8 3. Financial risk management 10 4. Segment information 10 5. Property, plant and equipment 11 6. Goodwill 12 7. Inventories 12 8. Financial debt and lease obligations 12 9. Provisions 13 10. Share capital and change in equity 13 11. Expenses by nature 14 12. Income tax expense 14 13. Commitments and contingencies 15 14. Related‐party transactions 15 15. Earnings per share calculation 15 16. Post balance sheet events 15 2

Foraco International S.A. Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024 Unaudited condensed interim consolidated balance sheet ‐ Assets in thousands of US$ Note March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Non‐current assets Property, plant and equipment (5) 48,841 51,456 Goodwill (6) 62,377 65,618 Deferred income tax assets 16,598 19,462 Other non‐current assets 804 916 128,619 137,452 Current assets Inventories, net (7) 40,755 45,583 Trade receivables, net 69,431 51,601 Other current assets 14,134 10,804 Cash and cash equivalents 18,331 34,289 142,652 142,277 Total assets 271,272 279,729 3

Foraco International S.A. Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024 Unaudited condensed interim consolidated balance sheet - Equity and Liabilities in thousands of US$ Note March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to the Company's equity holders Share capital 2,499 2,499 Share premium, reserves and retained earnings 79,979 83,424 82,478 85,923 Non‐controlling interests 5,828 12,136 Total equity 88,306 98,059 LIABILITIES Non‐current liabilities Borrowings ‐ Non‐current portion of long‐term debt (8) 75,586 79,056 Lease obligations - Non current portion (8) 3,223 4,139 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,161 2,365 Provisions for other liabilities and charges (9) 795 815 Current liabilities Trade payables 36,955 34,513 Other payables 31,425 35,818 Current income tax liabilities 9,043 8,415 Borrowings ‐ Current portion of long‐term debt (8) 12,751 13,317 Borrowings ‐ Current portion of drawn credit lines (8) 9,145 244 Lease obligations ‐ Current portion (8) 2,643 2,731 Provisions for other liabilities and charges (9) 239 257 Total liabilities 182,965 181,670 Total equity and liabilities 271,272 279,729 Net debt including operating lease obligations under IFRS 16 85,016 65,198 Net debt including operating lease obligations is a non IFRS measure and corresponds to the current and non‐ current portion of borrowings, net of cash and cash equivalents 4

Foraco International S.A. Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024 Unaudited condensed interim consolidated income statement In thousands of US$ Three‐month period ended March 31, Note 2024 2023 Revenue (4) 77,089 88,378 Cost of sales (11) (60,277) (67,260) Gross profit 16,812 21,118 Selling, general and administrative expenses (11) (6,299) (6,904) Other operating income / (expense), net (2.3) 2,111 ‐ Operating profit 12,624 14,214 Finance costs (1,742) (3,568) Profit before income tax 10,882 10,646 Income tax (expense) / profit (12) (2,418) (2,645) Net profit for the period 8,464 8,001 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 8,846 6,635 Non‐controlling interests (382) 1,366 Earnings per share for profit attributable to the equity holders of the Company during the period (expressed in US cents per share): ‐ basic (15) 8.96 6.70 ‐ diluted (15) 8.78 6.56 Operating profit before depreciation, amortization and non‐cash share based 17,574 19,130 compensation expenses 5

Foraco International S.A. Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024 Unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of changes in equity Attributable to equity holders of the Non‐ Total Share Share Total controlling Equity in thousands of US$ Capital Premium and interests Retained Earnings Balance at January 1, 2023 2,499 62,688 65,187 10,305 75,492 Profi t / (loss) for the period ‐ 6,635 6,635 1,366 8,001 Currency translation differences ‐ 2,197 2,197 (745) 1,452 Employee share‐based compensation ‐ 90 90 ‐ 90 Treasury shares purchased (see Note 10) ‐ (393) (393) ‐ (393) Dividend paid to non controlling interests ‐ ‐ ‐ (1,944) (1,944) Balance at March 31, 2023 2,499 71,218 73,717 8,982 82,699 Balance at January 1, 2024 2,499 83,424 85,923 12,136 98,059 Profit / (loss) for the period ‐ 8,846 8,846 (382) 8,464 Currency translation differences ‐ (6,902) (6,902) (887) (7,789) Employee share‐based compensation ‐ 102 102 ‐ 102 Deconsolidation of EDC Russia (5,222) (5,222) (4,710) (9,932) Treasury shares purchased (see Note 10) ‐ (269) (269) ‐ (269) Dividend paid to non controlling interests ‐ ‐ ‐ (330) (330) Balance at March 31, 2024 2,499 79,979 82,478 5,828 88,306 Unaudited statement of comprehensive income in thousands of US$ March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 Net profit / (loss) for the period 8,464 8,001 Currency translation differences (7,789) 1,452 Total comprehensive profit for the period 675 9,453 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 1,944 8,832 Non‐controlling interests (1,269) 621 6

Foraco International S.A. Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024 Unaudited condensed interim consolidated cash flow statement in thousands of US$ Three month ended March 31, 2024 2023 Profit for the period 8,464 8,001 Adjus tments for: ‐ Depreciation, amortization and impairment (see Note 11) 4,847 4,826 ‐ Share‐based compensation expenses (see Note 11) 102 90 ‐ Income tax expenses / (profit) (see Note 12) 2,418 2,645 ‐ Finance costs, net 1,742 3,568 Cash generated from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities 17,573 19,130 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: ‐ Inventories (1,636) (853) ‐ Trade accounts receivable and other receivables (25,052) (18,981) ‐ Trade accounts payable and other payables (28) 9,293 Cash generated from / (used in) operations (9,142) 8,589 ‐ Interest paid, net (1,710) (3,314) ‐ Income tax paid (1,904) (2,402) Net cash flow from / (used in) operating activities (12,756) 2,873 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (*) (6,198) (8,572) Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities (6,198) (8,572) Proceeds from issuance of borrowings, net of issuance costs ‐ 1,532 Repayments of borrowings (1,834) (383) Repayments of lease obligations (672) (604) Proceeds from / (repayment of) short term credit facilities 8,906 4,705 Acquisition of treasury shares (see Note 10) (269) (393) Deconsolidation of EDC Russia (See Note 2.3) (2,076) ‐ Dividends paid to non‐controlling interests (330) (398) Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities 3,725 4,458 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents (728) (556) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (15,957) (1,796) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 34,289 29,408 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 18,331 27,611 (*) Excluding acquisition financed through leases ‐ 1,702 7

Foraco International S.A. Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024 Selected notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements 1. Basis of preparation These unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. All material intercompany balances have been eliminated. Due to the fact that all the disclosures required by IFRS are not included, these interim statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of Foraco International S.A. and its subsidiaries ("Foraco" or the "Company") for the year ended December 31, 2023. Except when otherwise stated, all amounts are presented in thousands of US$, which is the presentation currency of the Company. 2. Selected notes on critical accounting policies and new accounting pronouncements 2.1. Accounting policies The accounting policies have been consistently applied with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 except for the following: during the year, the income tax expense is recognized based on Management's best estimate of the average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year on a tax jurisdiction by tax jurisdiction basis. In the last quarter of each fiscal year, Management determines the effective income tax rate for the full year based on the anticipated actual tax returns to be filed and the effective contribution of each tax jurisdiction to the consolidated financial statements. 2.2. Seasonal fluctuations The worldwide presence of the Company reduces its overall exposure to seasonality and its influence on business activity. In West Africa, most of the Company's operations are suspended between July and October due to the rainy season. In Canada, seasonal slow periods occur during the winter freeze and spring thaw or break‐up periods. Depending on the latitude, this can occur anytime from October until late December (freezing) and from mid‐April through to mid‐June (break‐up). Operations at mining sites continue throughout the year. CIS is also affected by the winter period during which certain operations are slowed down. In Asia Pacific and in South America, a seasonal slowdown in activity occurs around year‐end during the vacation period. Certain contracts are also affected in Chile in July and August when the winter season peaks. 2.3. Sale of the Company's Russian subsidiary On March 6, 2024, Foraco finalized the share purchase agreement to sell its 50% stake in Eastern Drilling Company (EDC) Russia to local partners. The share transfer was registered with Russian tax authorities on March 15, 2024, marking the last day EDC Russia was included in Foraco's consolidated financial statements. From the beginning of the year until the transfer, EDC Russia added $3.6 million to Foraco's revenues and contributed $0.1 million in net income. This transaction resulted in a net gain of $2.1 million for Foraco, which was recorded within "other operating income" in Foraco's 8

Foraco International S.A. Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024 consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024. As outlined in the subsequent notes,, the deconsolidation of EDC impacted several balance sheet items, notably the available cash, which amounted to $2.1 million at the date of the transaction. 2.4. Impairment testing As at December 31, 2023, the Company performed impairment tests at the level of each geographic region using the carrying value of the Company's long lived assets based on the expected discounted cash flows method. Based on the internal forecasts and projections made, the expected discounted future cash flows exceeded each of the long‐lived asset's carrying amount for each geographic region and accordingly no impairment was recognized as at December 31, 2023. 2.5. Deferred tax valuation allowance The Company's policy is to recognize deferred tax assets only when they can be recovered within a reasonable timeframe. As a general rule, the Company recognizes deferred tax assets only when they can be used against taxable profit, generally within five years or when available tax opportunities exist. On this basis, the Company has adopted a partial recognition‐based approach and has recorded certain valuation allowances. 2.6. New accounting pronouncements The consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared using the same accounting policies and methods of evaluation as those disclosed in the December 31, 2023, annual financial statements. New standards and amendments effective for periods beginning on January 1, 2024, and therefore relevant to these interim financial statements. Effective January 1, 2024: Non‐current Liabilities with Covenants and Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non‐current (Amendments to IAS 1): These amendments provide clarity on how covenants affect the classification of liabilities, ensuring that entities classify liabilities based on circumstances existing at the end of the reporting period. Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback (Amendments to IFRS 16): This amendment revises the accounting treatment for sale and leaseback transactions, defining how to measure and recognize lease liabilities and assets in such arrangements. Supplier Finance Arrangements (Amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7): These changes enhance transparency in reporting supplier finance arrangements, requiring detailed disclosure of their terms and impacts on liquidity and cash flow. 9