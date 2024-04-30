FORACO INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Three‐month period ended
March 31, 2024
1
Foraco International S.A.
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024
Table of Contents
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated balance sheet ‐ Assets
3
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated balance sheet - Equity and Liabilities
4
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated income statement
5
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of changes in equity
6
Selected notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements
8
1.
Basis of preparation
8
2.
Selected notes on critical accounting policies and new accounting pronouncements
8
3.
Financial risk management
10
4.
Segment information
10
5.
Property, plant and equipment
11
6.
Goodwill
12
7.
Inventories
12
8.
Financial debt and lease obligations
12
9.
Provisions
13
10. Share capital and change in equity
13
11.
Expenses by nature
14
12.
Income tax expense
14
13.
Commitments and contingencies
15
14.
Related‐party transactions
15
15. Earnings per share calculation
15
16. Post balance sheet events
15
2
Foraco International S.A.
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated balance sheet ‐ Assets
in thousands of US$
Note
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Non‐current assets
Property, plant and equipment
(5)
48,841
51,456
Goodwill
(6)
62,377
65,618
Deferred income tax assets
16,598
19,462
Other non‐current assets
804
916
128,619
137,452
Current assets
Inventories, net
(7)
40,755
45,583
Trade receivables, net
69,431
51,601
Other current assets
14,134
10,804
Cash and cash equivalents
18,331
34,289
142,652
142,277
Total assets
271,272
279,729
3
Foraco International S.A.
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated balance sheet - Equity and Liabilities
in thousands of US$
Note
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
EQUITY
Capital and reserves attributable to the Company's
equity holders
Share capital
2,499
2,499
Share premium, reserves and retained earnings
79,979
83,424
82,478
85,923
Non‐controlling interests
5,828
12,136
Total equity
88,306
98,059
LIABILITIES
Non‐current liabilities
Borrowings ‐ Non‐current portion of long‐term debt
(8)
75,586
79,056
Lease obligations - Non current portion
(8)
3,223
4,139
Deferred income tax liabilities
1,161
2,365
Provisions for other liabilities and charges
(9)
795
815
Current liabilities
Trade payables
36,955
34,513
Other payables
31,425
35,818
Current income tax liabilities
9,043
8,415
Borrowings ‐ Current portion of long‐term debt
(8)
12,751
13,317
Borrowings ‐ Current portion of drawn credit lines
(8)
9,145
244
Lease obligations ‐ Current portion
(8)
2,643
2,731
Provisions for other liabilities and charges
(9)
239
257
Total liabilities
182,965
181,670
Total equity and liabilities
271,272
279,729
Net debt including operating lease obligations under IFRS 16
85,016
65,198
Net debt including operating lease obligations is a non IFRS measure and corresponds to the current and non‐ current portion of borrowings, net of cash and cash equivalents
4
Foraco International S.A.
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated income statement
In thousands of US$
Three‐month period ended
March 31,
Note
2024
2023
Revenue
(4)
77,089
88,378
Cost of sales
(11)
(60,277)
(67,260)
Gross profit
16,812
21,118
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(11)
(6,299)
(6,904)
Other operating income / (expense), net
(2.3)
2,111
‐
Operating profit
12,624
14,214
Finance costs
(1,742)
(3,568)
Profit before income tax
10,882
10,646
Income tax (expense) / profit
(12)
(2,418)
(2,645)
Net profit for the period
8,464
8,001
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
8,846
6,635
Non‐controlling interests
(382)
1,366
Earnings per share for profit attributable to the equity holders of the Company
during the period (expressed in US cents per share):
‐ basic
(15)
8.96
6.70
‐ diluted
(15)
8.78
6.56
Operating profit before depreciation, amortization and non‐cash share based
17,574
19,130
compensation expenses
5
Foraco International S.A.
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of changes in equity
Attributable to equity holders of the
Non‐
Total
Share
Share
Total
controlling
Equity
in thousands of US$
Capital
Premium and
interests
Retained
Earnings
Balance at January 1, 2023
2,499
62,688
65,187
10,305
75,492
Profi t / (loss) for the period
‐
6,635
6,635
1,366
8,001
Currency translation differences
‐
2,197
2,197
(745)
1,452
Employee share‐based compensation
‐
90
90
‐
90
Treasury shares purchased (see Note 10)
‐
(393)
(393)
‐
(393)
Dividend paid to non controlling interests
‐
‐
‐
(1,944)
(1,944)
Balance at March 31, 2023
2,499
71,218
73,717
8,982
82,699
Balance at January 1, 2024
2,499
83,424
85,923
12,136
98,059
Profit / (loss) for the period
‐
8,846
8,846
(382)
8,464
Currency translation differences
‐
(6,902)
(6,902)
(887)
(7,789)
Employee share‐based compensation
‐
102
102
‐
102
Deconsolidation of EDC Russia
(5,222)
(5,222)
(4,710)
(9,932)
Treasury shares purchased (see Note 10)
‐
(269)
(269)
‐
(269)
Dividend paid to non controlling interests
‐
‐
‐
(330)
(330)
Balance at March 31, 2024
2,499
79,979
82,478
5,828
88,306
Unaudited statement of comprehensive income
in thousands of US$
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
Net profit / (loss) for the period
8,464
8,001
Currency translation differences
(7,789)
1,452
Total comprehensive profit for the period
675
9,453
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
1,944
8,832
Non‐controlling interests
(1,269)
621
6
Foraco International S.A.
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated cash flow statement
in thousands of US$
Three month ended March 31,
2024
2023
Profit for the period
8,464
8,001
Adjus tments for:
‐ Depreciation, amortization and impairment (see Note 11)
4,847
4,826
‐ Share‐based compensation expenses (see Note 11)
102
90
‐ Income tax expenses / (profit) (see Note 12)
2,418
2,645
‐ Finance costs, net
1,742
3,568
Cash generated from operations before changes in operating assets
and liabilities
17,573
19,130
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
‐ Inventories
(1,636)
(853)
‐ Trade accounts receivable and other receivables
(25,052)
(18,981)
‐ Trade accounts payable and other payables
(28)
9,293
Cash generated from / (used in) operations
(9,142)
8,589
‐ Interest paid, net
(1,710)
(3,314)
‐ Income tax paid
(1,904)
(2,402)
Net cash flow from / (used in) operating activities
(12,756)
2,873
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (*)
(6,198)
(8,572)
Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities
(6,198)
(8,572)
Proceeds from issuance of borrowings, net of issuance costs
‐
1,532
Repayments of borrowings
(1,834)
(383)
Repayments of lease obligations
(672)
(604)
Proceeds from / (repayment of) short term credit facilities
8,906
4,705
Acquisition of treasury shares (see Note 10)
(269)
(393)
Deconsolidation of EDC Russia (See Note 2.3)
(2,076)
‐
Dividends paid to non‐controlling interests
(330)
(398)
Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities
3,725
4,458
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents
(728)
(556)
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(15,957)
(1,796)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
34,289
29,408
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
18,331
27,611
(*) Excluding acquisition financed through leases
‐
1,702
7
Foraco International S.A.
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024
Selected notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements
1. Basis of preparation
These unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. All material intercompany balances have been eliminated. Due to the fact that all the disclosures required by IFRS are not included, these interim statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of Foraco International S.A. and its subsidiaries ("Foraco" or the "Company") for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Except when otherwise stated, all amounts are presented in thousands of US$, which is the presentation currency of the Company.
2. Selected notes on critical accounting policies and new accounting pronouncements
2.1. Accounting policies
The accounting policies have been consistently applied with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 except for the following: during the year, the income tax expense is recognized based on Management's best estimate of the average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year on a tax jurisdiction by tax jurisdiction basis. In the last quarter of each fiscal year, Management determines the effective income tax rate for the full year based on the anticipated actual tax returns to be filed and the effective contribution of each tax jurisdiction to the consolidated financial statements.
2.2. Seasonal fluctuations
The worldwide presence of the Company reduces its overall exposure to seasonality and its influence on business activity. In West Africa, most of the Company's operations are suspended between July and October due to the rainy season. In Canada, seasonal slow periods occur during the winter freeze and spring thaw or break‐up periods. Depending on the latitude, this can occur anytime from October until late December (freezing) and from mid‐April through to mid‐June (break‐up). Operations at mining sites continue throughout the year. CIS is also affected by the winter period during which certain operations are slowed down. In Asia Pacific and in South America, a seasonal slowdown in activity occurs around year‐end during the vacation period. Certain contracts are also affected in Chile in July and August when the winter season peaks.
2.3. Sale of the Company's Russian subsidiary
On March 6, 2024, Foraco finalized the share purchase agreement to sell its 50% stake in Eastern Drilling Company (EDC) Russia to local partners. The share transfer was registered with Russian tax authorities on March 15, 2024, marking the last day EDC Russia was included in Foraco's consolidated financial statements. From the beginning of the year until the transfer, EDC Russia added $3.6 million to Foraco's revenues and contributed $0.1 million in net income. This transaction resulted in a net gain of $2.1 million for Foraco, which was recorded within "other operating income" in Foraco's
8
Foraco International S.A.
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024
consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024. As outlined in the subsequent notes,, the deconsolidation of EDC impacted several balance sheet items, notably the available cash, which amounted to $2.1 million at the date of the transaction.
2.4. Impairment testing
As at December 31, 2023, the Company performed impairment tests at the level of each geographic region using the carrying value of the Company's long lived assets based on the expected discounted cash flows method. Based on the internal forecasts and projections made, the expected discounted future cash flows exceeded each of the long‐lived asset's carrying amount for each geographic region and accordingly no impairment was recognized as at December 31, 2023.
2.5. Deferred tax valuation allowance
The Company's policy is to recognize deferred tax assets only when they can be recovered within a reasonable timeframe. As a general rule, the Company recognizes deferred tax assets only when they can be used against taxable profit, generally within five years or when available tax opportunities exist. On this basis, the Company has adopted a partial recognition‐based approach and has recorded certain valuation allowances.
2.6. New accounting pronouncements
The consolidated
interim
financial
statements
have
been
prepared
using
the same accounting policies and methods of
evaluation
as those
disclosed
in the December 31,
2023, annual financial statements.
New standards and amendments effective for periods beginning on January 1, 2024, and therefore relevant to these interim financial statements.
Effective January 1, 2024:
Non‐current Liabilities with Covenants and Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non‐current (Amendments to IAS 1): These amendments provide clarity on how covenants affect the classification of liabilities, ensuring that entities classify liabilities based on circumstances existing at the end of the reporting period.
Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback (Amendments to IFRS 16): This amendment revises the accounting treatment for sale and leaseback transactions, defining how to measure and recognize lease liabilities and assets in such arrangements.
Supplier Finance Arrangements (Amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7): These changes enhance transparency in reporting supplier finance arrangements, requiring detailed disclosure of their terms and impacts on liquidity and cash flow.
9
Foraco International S.A.
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024
General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability‐related Financial Information (IFRS S1) and Climate‐related Disclosures (IFRS S2): New standards aiming to integrate sustainability and climate‐ related financial information into mainstream financial statements.
The application of these new standard and amendments has not had any material impact on the interim consolidated financial statements of the Company.
Pronouncements with a mandatory effective date in future accounting periods
Effective January 1, 2025:
Lack of Exchangeability (Amendments to IAS 21): This amendment addresses how to determine the exchange rate to use when the currency is not exchangeable, providing guidance on the accounting treatment in such scenarios.
The impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Company of these pronouncements is currently being evaluated.
3. Financial risk management
The Company is exposed to a variety of financial risks through its activity including: liquidity risk, currency risk, cash transfer restriction, interest rate, financial counter‐party risk and credit risk.
A significant portion of the cash flows of the Company are mainly denominated in Canadian Dollars, Euros, Australian Dollars, Brazilian Real, and US Dollars. The financial performance and position as reported in US$ are dependent on the fluctuations of the US$ against the other mentioned currencies of the Group.
4. Segment information
The business segment information for the three‐month periods ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 is as follows:
Mining
Water
Group
Three‐month period ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
69,046
74,519
8,043
13,859
77,089
88,378
Gross profit
15,446
17,644
1,366
3,474
16,812
21,118
Operating profit
11,915
11,823
709
2,391
12,624
14,214
Finance costs
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
(1,742)
(3,568)
Profit before income tax
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
10,882
10,646
Income tax profit / (expense)
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
(2,418)
(2,645)
Net profit for the period
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
8,464
8,001
10
