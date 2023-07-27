FORACO INTERNATIONAL S.A.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Three‐month and six‐month periods ended

June 30, 2023

Foraco International S.A.

Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2023

Table of Contents

Unaudited condensed interim consolidated balance sheet ‐ Assets

Unaudited condensed interim consolidated balance sheet - Equity and Liabilities

Unaudited condensed interim consolidated income statement

Unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of changes in equity

Selected notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements

1.

Basis of preparation

2.

Selected notes on critical accounting policies and new accounting pronouncements

3.

Financial risk management

4.

Segment information

5.

Property, plant and equipment

6.

Goodwill

7.

Inventories

8.

Financial debt and lease obligations

9.

Provisions

10. Share capital and change in equity

11.

Expenses by nature

12.

Income tax expense

13.

Commitments and contingencies

14.

Related‐party transactions

15. Earnings per share calculation

16. Post balance sheet events

Unaudited condensed interim consolidated balance sheet ‐ Assets

in thousands of US$

Note

June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

ASSETS

Non‐current assets

Property, plant and equipment

(5)

47,668

39,536

Goodwill

(6)

66,906

64,055

Deferred income tax assets

21,454

18,791

Other non‐current assets

1,037

1,053

137,065

123,435

Current assets

Inventories, net

(7)

45,389

44,030

Trade receivables, net

60,201

42,439

Other current assets

12,733

10,232

Cash and cash equivalents

34,890

29,409

153,213

126,110

Total assets

290,278

249,545

Unaudited condensed interim consolidated balance sheet - Equity and Liabilities

in thousands of US$

Note

June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable to the Company's

equity holders

Share capital

2,499

2,499

Share premium, reserves and retained earnings

80,349

62,688

82,848

65,187

Non‐controlling interests

10,928

10,305

Total equity

93,776

75,492

LIABILITIES

Non‐current liabilities

Borrowings ‐ Non‐current portion of long‐term debt

(8)

86,168

84,771

Lease obligations - Non current portion

(8)

4,513

3,276

Deferred income tax liabilities

2,274

2,292

Provisions for other liabilities and charges

(9)

623

563

Current liabilities

Trade payables

32,024

28,717

Other payables

36,010

30,243

Current income tax liabilities

10,070

6,524

Borrowings ‐ Current portion of long‐term debt

(8)

13,731

13,166

Borrowings ‐ Current portion of drawn credit lines

(8)

8,283

2,323

Lease obligations ‐ Current portion

(8)

2,642

2,032

Provisions for other liabilities and charges

(9)

163

144

Total liabilities

196,502

174,053

Total equity and liabilities

290,278

249,545

Net debt including operating lease obligations under IFRS 16

80,448

76,161

Net debt including operating lease obligations is a non IFRS measure and corresponds to the current and non‐ current portion of borrowings, net of cash and cash equivalents

Unaudited condensed interim consolidated income statement

In thousands of US$

Three‐month period ended

June 30,

Note

2023

2022

Revenue

(4)

100,066

86,498

Cost of sales

(11)

(74,102)

(67,711)

Gross profit

25,964

18,787

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(11)

(7,107)

(6,170)

Other operating income / (expense), net

Operating profit

18,857

12,617

Finance costs

(3,484)

(2,778)

Profit before income tax

15,373

9,839

Income tax (expense) / profit

(12)

(4,319)

(2,675)

Net profit for the period

11,054

7,164

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

8,814

5,059

Non‐controlling interests

2,240

2,105

Earnings per share for profit attributable to the equity holders of the

Company during the period (expressed in US cents per share):

‐ basic

(15)

8.92

5.12

‐ diluted

(15)

8.73

4.99

Operating profit before depreciation, amortization and non‐cash

23,812

17,867

share based compensation expenses

Six‐month period ended

June 30,

20232022

188,444

154,239

(141,362)

(125,891)

47,082

28,348

(14,011)

(12,121)

33,071

16,227

(7,052)

(5,354)

26,019

10,872

(6,964)

(2,930)

19,055

7,942

15,449

4,887

3,606

3,055

  1. 4.95
  1. 4.82

42,943 26,394

