FORACO INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Three‐month and six‐month periods ended
June 30, 2023
Foraco International S.A.
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2023
Table of Contents
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated balance sheet ‐ Assets
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated balance sheet - Equity and Liabilities
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated income statement
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of changes in equity
Selected notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements
1.
Basis of preparation
2.
Selected notes on critical accounting policies and new accounting pronouncements
3.
Financial risk management
4.
Segment information
5.
Property, plant and equipment
6.
Goodwill
7.
Inventories
8.
Financial debt and lease obligations
9.
Provisions
10. Share capital and change in equity
11.
Expenses by nature
12.
Income tax expense
13.
Commitments and contingencies
14.
Related‐party transactions
15. Earnings per share calculation
16. Post balance sheet events
Foraco International S.A.
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2023
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated balance sheet ‐ Assets
in thousands of US$
Note
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
ASSETS
Non‐current assets
Property, plant and equipment
(5)
47,668
39,536
Goodwill
(6)
66,906
64,055
Deferred income tax assets
21,454
18,791
Other non‐current assets
1,037
1,053
137,065
123,435
Current assets
Inventories, net
(7)
45,389
44,030
Trade receivables, net
60,201
42,439
Other current assets
12,733
10,232
Cash and cash equivalents
34,890
29,409
153,213
126,110
Total assets
290,278
249,545
Foraco International S.A.
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2023
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated balance sheet - Equity and Liabilities
in thousands of US$
Note
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
EQUITY
Capital and reserves attributable to the Company's
equity holders
Share capital
2,499
2,499
Share premium, reserves and retained earnings
80,349
62,688
82,848
65,187
Non‐controlling interests
10,928
10,305
Total equity
93,776
75,492
LIABILITIES
Non‐current liabilities
Borrowings ‐ Non‐current portion of long‐term debt
(8)
86,168
84,771
Lease obligations - Non current portion
(8)
4,513
3,276
Deferred income tax liabilities
2,274
2,292
Provisions for other liabilities and charges
(9)
623
563
Current liabilities
Trade payables
32,024
28,717
Other payables
36,010
30,243
Current income tax liabilities
10,070
6,524
Borrowings ‐ Current portion of long‐term debt
(8)
13,731
13,166
Borrowings ‐ Current portion of drawn credit lines
(8)
8,283
2,323
Lease obligations ‐ Current portion
(8)
2,642
2,032
Provisions for other liabilities and charges
(9)
163
144
Total liabilities
196,502
174,053
Total equity and liabilities
290,278
249,545
Net debt including operating lease obligations under IFRS 16
80,448
76,161
Net debt including operating lease obligations is a non IFRS measure and corresponds to the current and non‐ current portion of borrowings, net of cash and cash equivalents
Foraco International S.A.
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2023
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated income statement
In thousands of US$
Three‐month period ended
June 30,
Note
2023
2022
Revenue
(4)
100,066
86,498
Cost of sales
(11)
(74,102)
(67,711)
Gross profit
25,964
18,787
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(11)
(7,107)
(6,170)
Other operating income / (expense), net
‐
‐
Operating profit
18,857
12,617
Finance costs
(3,484)
(2,778)
Profit before income tax
15,373
9,839
Income tax (expense) / profit
(12)
(4,319)
(2,675)
Net profit for the period
11,054
7,164
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
8,814
5,059
Non‐controlling interests
2,240
2,105
Earnings per share for profit attributable to the equity holders of the
Company during the period (expressed in US cents per share):
‐ basic
(15)
8.92
5.12
‐ diluted
(15)
8.73
4.99
Operating profit before depreciation, amortization and non‐cash
23,812
17,867
share based compensation expenses
Six‐month period ended
June 30,
20232022
188,444
154,239
(141,362)
(125,891)
47,082
28,348
(14,011)
(12,121)
‐
‐
33,071
16,227
(7,052)
(5,354)
26,019
10,872
(6,964)
(2,930)
19,055
7,942
15,449
4,887
3,606
3,055
- 4.95
- 4.82
42,943 26,394
