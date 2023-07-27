Foraco International S.A. is a France-based company engaged in the mining, geological and hydraulic drilling sectors. The Company's principle business consists of drilling contracts for companies primarily involved in mining and water exploration. The Company operates in two business segments: Mining and Water. The Mining segment covers drilling services offered to the mining and energy industry during the exploration, development and production phases of mining projects. The Water segment covers all activities linked to the construction of water wells leading to the supply of drinking water, the collection of mineral water, as well as the control, maintenance and renovation of the existing installations. The Water segment also includes drilling services offered to the environmental and construction industry, such as geological exploration and geotechnical drilling.