    FAR   FR0010492199

FORACO INTERNATIONAL SA

(FAR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  09:55:22 2023-02-16 am EST
2.000 CAD   +9.29%
Foraco International : - MDA Q4 2023

02/16/2023 | 10:19am EST
FORACO INTERNATIONAL S.A.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

Three‐month period and year ended December 31, 2022

FORACO INTERNATIONAL S.A.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") relates to the results of operations, liquidity and capital resources of Foraco International S.A. ("Foraco" or the "Company"). This report has been prepared by Management and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three‐month and year ended December 31, 2022, including the notes thereto. These quarterly unaudited interim financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Following the decision taken by the Accounting Standards Board, IFRS became the accounting standards for all issuers in Canada on January 1, 2011. The Company adopted IFRS and made an explicit and unreserved statement that its consolidated financial statements comply with IFRS in 2004.

Except as otherwise stated in Note 2 to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, these quarterly unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements were prepared using accounting policies and methods consistent with those used in the preparation of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. Except when otherwise stated, all amounts presented in this MD&A are denominated in US Dollars ("US$"). The discussion and analysis within this MD&A are as at February 15, 2023.

Caution concerning forward‐looking statements

This document may contain "forward‐looking statements" and "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements and information include estimates, forecasts, information and statements as to Management's expectations with respect to, among other things, the future financial or operating performance of the Company and capital and operating expenditures. Often, but not always, forward‐looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "plans", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "budget", and "scheduled" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Forward‐looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Readers are cautioned that any such forward‐looking statements and information are not guarantees and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2022, which is filed with the Canadian regulators on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements and information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All written and oral forward‐looking statements and information attributable to Foraco or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

This MD&A is presented in the following sections:

  • Business Overview
  • Interim Consolidated Financial Highlights
  • Results of Operations
  • Seasonality
  • Effect of Exchange Rates
  • Liquidity and Capital Resources
  • Related‐Party Transactions
  • Capital Stock
  • Critical Accounting Estimates
  • Non‐IFRS Measures
  • Litigation and claims
  • Subsequent Events
  • Backlog
  • Risk Factors

Business Overview

Headquartered in Marseille, France, Foraco is a worldwide drilling service provider and is present in 22 countries and 5 continents. On December 31, 2022, the Company had 2,789 employees and operated 302 drill rigs worldwide, providing a diverse range of drilling services to its customer base. The Company has developed and acquired significant expertise in destructive and non‐destructive drilling, as well as proprietary drill rig design capabilities. Through its global operations the Company services a range of industries focusing on mining and water.

The Company's strategy is to assist its customers in exploring or managing their deposits throughout the entire cycle, with a special focus on the life of mines extension activity. The Company intends to continue developing and growing its services across the world with a focus on stable jurisdictions, high tech drilling services, optimal commodities mix including battery metals and gold ‐ with a significant presence in water related drilling services ‐ and a gradual implementation of advanced digital applications. The Company expects to execute its strategy primarily through organic growth and targeted acquisitions.

The Company addressed the environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements, and implements a pragmatic and measurable approach to ESG with quantitative KPIs to maximize improvement and efficiencies.

Interim Consolidated Financial Highlights

Income Statement

(In thousands of US$)

Three‐month period ended

(unaudited)

December 31,

2022

2021

Revenue

84,903

68,896

Gross profit (1)

18,479

10,112

As a percentage of sales

21.8%

14.7%

EBITDA

17,126

9,420

As a percentage of sales

20.2%

13.7%

Operating profit

12,002

4,287

As a percentage of sales

14.1%

6.2%

Profit for the period (2)

6,687

2,226

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

6,523

2,269

Non‐controlling interests

164

(43)

EPS (in US cents)

Basic

6.61

2.26

Diluted

6.48

2.20

Year ended December 31,

2022

2021

330,555

269,689

71,272

46,820

21.6%

17.4%

66,544

43,041

20.1%

16.0%

46,384

24,127

14.0%

8.9%

25,780

39,010

19,761

35,487

6,019

3,523

20.0137.65

19.5936.71

  1. includes amortization and depreciation expenses related to operations.
  2. In FY 2021, the Company recognized a one‐off gain of US$ 25.2 million linked to a financial reorganization.

Three‐month period ended December 31, 2022 - Q4 2022

Revenue

  • Revenue for Q4 2022 amounted to US$ 84.9 million compared to US$ 68.9 million in Q4 2021, an increase of 23%.

Profitability

  • Q4 2022 gross margin including depreciation within cost of sales was US$ 18.5 million (or 21.8% of revenue) compared to US$ 10.1 million (or 14.7% of revenue) in Q4 2021, an increase of 83%. This reflects the combination of solid operating performances, improved product mix and better absorption of fixed costs.
  • During the quarter, EBITDA amounted to US$ 17.1 million (or 20.2% of revenue) compared to US$ 9.4 million (or 13.7% of revenue) for the same quarter last year, an increase of 80 %.
  • The Free Cash Flow for the period was US$13.4 million compared to US$ 2.6 million in Q4 2021.

Year ended December 31, 2022 - FY 2022

Revenue

  • FY 2022 revenue amounted to US$ 330.6 million compared to US$ 269.7 million for FY 2021 an increase of 23%.

Profitability

  • FY 2022 gross margin including depreciation within cost of sales was US$ 71.3 million (or 21.6% of revenue) compared
to US$ 46.8 million (or 17.4% of revenue) for FY 2021.

  • During the period, EBITDA amounted to US$ 66.5 million (or 20.1% of revenue), compared to US$ 43.0 million (or 16.0% of revenue) for the same period last year.
  • The Free Cash Flow of the year was US$17.4 million compared to US$ 10.4 million in FY 2021.

Net debt

  • The net debt including the impact of IFRS 16 was US$ 76.2 million as at December 31, 2022 compared to US$ 85.7 million as at December 31, 2021.
  • Our Net debt to EBITDA ratio at year‐end 2022 is 1.1 versus 2.0 at year‐end 2021.

Year‐end backlog

  • Order backlog to be executed during calendar year 2023 amounts to US$ 229.6 million vs US$ 216.5 million last year (+6%).
  • As most of the Company's long‐term contracts were renegotiated at the end of 2021, order backlog amounts to US$ 342.3 million at 2022 year‐end vs US$ 419.8 million at 2021 year‐end.

Results of Operations

Comparison of the three‐month periods ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Revenue

The following table provides a breakdown of the Company's revenue for Q4 2022 and Q4 2021 by reporting segment and geographic region:

(In thousands of US$) ‐ (unaudited)

Q4 2022

% change

Q4 2021

Reporting segment

Mining

74,235

22%

60,724

Water

10,668

31%

8,172

Total revenue

84,903

23%

68,896

Geographic region

North America

28,277

24%

22,772

Europe, Middle East and Africa

13,130

‐30%

18,889

South America

29,543

81%

16,341

Asia Pacific

13,954

28%

10,894

Total revenue

84,903

23%

68,896

Revenue for the quarter increased from US$ 68.9 million in Q4 2021 to US$ 84.9 million in Q4 2022 (+ 23%).

The increase in revenue in the Mining and Water segment is the result of the favorable market dynamics with long‐term rolling contracts which were renegotiated and extended since 2021, coupled with the capacity of the Company to deliver.

The increase in the Mining segment of 22% is a combination of the resilient gold market and the continuing and growing demand for battery metals linked to the energy transition. Water services which increased by 31% is a fast‐growing segment driven by environmental issues.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Foraco International SA published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 15:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
