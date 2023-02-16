Foraco International : - MDA Q4 2023

Three‐month period and year ended December 31, 2022
FORACO INTERNATIONAL S.A.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") relates to the results of operations, liquidity and capital resources of Foraco International S.A. ("Foraco" or the "Company"). This report has been prepared by Management and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three‐month and year ended December 31, 2022, including the notes thereto. These quarterly unaudited interim financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Following the decision taken by the Accounting Standards Board, IFRS became the accounting standards for all issuers in Canada on January 1, 2011. The Company adopted IFRS and made an explicit and unreserved statement that its consolidated financial statements comply with IFRS in 2004.
Except as otherwise stated in Note 2 to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, these quarterly unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements were prepared using accounting policies and methods consistent with those used in the preparation of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. Except when otherwise stated, all amounts presented in this MD&A are denominated in US Dollars ("US$"). The discussion and analysis within this MD&A are as at February 15, 2023.
Caution concerning forward‐looking statements
This document may contain "forward‐looking statements" and "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements and information include estimates, forecasts, information and statements as to Management's expectations with respect to, among other things, the future financial or operating performance of the Company and capital and operating expenditures. Often, but not always, forward‐looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "plans", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "budget", and "scheduled" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Forward‐looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Readers are cautioned that any such forward‐looking statements and information are not guarantees and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2022, which is filed with the Canadian regulators on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements and information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All written and oral forward‐looking statements and information attributable to Foraco or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.
- 2 -
This MD&A is presented in the following sections:
Business Overview
Interim Consolidated Financial Highlights
Results of Operations
Seasonality
Effect of Exchange Rates
Liquidity and Capital Resources
Related‐Party Transactions
Capital Stock
Critical Accounting Estimates
Non‐IFRS Measures
Litigation and claims
Subsequent Events
Backlog
Risk Factors
Business Overview
Headquartered in Marseille, France, Foraco is a worldwide drilling service provider and is present in 22 countries and 5 continents. On December 31, 2022, the Company had 2,789 employees and operated 302 drill rigs worldwide, providing a diverse range of drilling services to its customer base. The Company has developed and acquired significant expertise in destructive and non‐destructive drilling, as well as proprietary drill rig design capabilities. Through its global operations the Company services a range of industries focusing on mining and water.
The Company's strategy is to assist its customers in exploring or managing their deposits throughout the entire cycle, with a special focus on the life of mines extension activity. The Company intends to continue developing and growing its services across the world with a focus on stable jurisdictions, high tech drilling services, optimal commodities mix including battery metals and gold ‐ with a significant presence in water related drilling services ‐ and a gradual implementation of advanced digital applications. The Company expects to execute its strategy primarily through organic growth and targeted acquisitions.
The Company addressed the environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements, and implements a pragmatic and measurable approach to ESG with quantitative KPIs to maximize improvement and efficiencies.
- 3 -
Interim Consolidated Financial Highlights
Income Statement
(In thousands of US$)
Three‐month period ended
(unaudited)
December 31,
2022
2021
Revenue
84,903
68,896
Gross profit (1)
18,479
10,112
As a percentage of sales
21.8%
14.7%
EBITDA
17,126
9,420
As a percentage of sales
20.2%
13.7%
Operating profit
12,002
4,287
As a percentage of sales
14.1%
6.2%
Profit for the period (2)
6,687
2,226
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
6,523
2,269
Non‐controlling interests
164
(43)
EPS (in US cents)
Basic
6.61
2.26
Diluted
6.48
2.20
Year ended December 31,
2022
2021
330,555
269,689
71,272
46,820
21.6%
17.4%
66,544
43,041
20.1%
16.0%
46,384
24,127
14.0%
8.9%
25,780
39,010
19,761
35,487
6,019
3,523
20.0137.65
19.5936.71
includes amortization and depreciation expenses related to operations.
In FY 2021, the Company recognized a one‐off gain of US$ 25.2 million linked to a financial reorganization.
Three‐month period ended December 31, 2022 - Q4 2022
Revenue
Revenue for Q4 2022 amounted to US$ 84.9 million compared to US$ 68.9 million in Q4 2021, an increase of 23%.
Profitability
Q4 2022 gross margin including depreciation within cost of sales was US$ 18.5 million (or 21.8% of revenue) compared to US$ 10.1 million (or 14.7% of revenue) in Q4 2021, an increase of 83%. This reflects the combination of solid operating performances, improved product mix and better absorption of fixed costs.
During the quarter, EBITDA amounted to US$ 17.1 million (or 20.2% of revenue) compared to US$ 9.4 million (or 13.7% of revenue) for the same quarter last year, an increase of 80 %.
The Free Cash Flow for the period was US$13.4 million compared to US$ 2.6 million in Q4 2021.
Year ended December 31, 2022 - FY 2022
Revenue
FY 2022 revenue amounted to US$ 330.6 million compared to US$ 269.7 million for FY 2021 an increase of 23%.
Profitability
FY 2022 gross margin including depreciation within cost of sales was US$ 71.3 million (or 21.6% of revenue) compared
4 -
to US$ 46.8 million (or 17.4% of revenue) for FY 2021.
During the period, EBITDA amounted to US$ 66.5 million (or 20.1% of revenue), compared to US$ 43.0 million (or 16.0% of revenue) for the same period last year.
The Free Cash Flow of the year was US$17.4 million compared to US$ 10.4 million in FY 2021.
Net debt
The net debt including the impact of IFRS 16 was US$ 76.2 million as at December 31, 2022 compared to US$ 85.7 million as at December 31, 2021.
Our Net debt to EBITDA ratio at year‐end 2022 is 1.1 versus 2.0 at year‐end 2021.
Year‐end backlog
Order backlog to be executed during calendar year 2023 amounts to US$ 229.6 million vs US$ 216.5 million last year (+6%).
As most of the Company's long‐term contracts were renegotiated at the end of 2021, order backlog amounts to US$ 342.3 million at 2022 year‐end vs US$ 419.8 million at 2021 year‐end.
Results of Operations
Comparison of the three‐month periods ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
Revenue
The following table provides a breakdown of the Company's revenue for Q4 2022 and Q4 2021 by reporting segment and geographic region:
(In thousands of US$) ‐ (unaudited)
Q4 2022
% change
Q4 2021
Reporting segment
Mining
74,235
22%
60,724
Water
10,668
31%
8,172
Total revenue
84,903
23%
68,896
Geographic region
North America
28,277
24%
22,772
Europe, Middle East and Africa
13,130
‐30%
18,889
South America
29,543
81%
16,341
Asia Pacific
13,954
28%
10,894
Total revenue
84,903
23%
68,896
Revenue for the quarter increased from US$ 68.9 million in Q4 2021 to US$ 84.9 million in Q4 2022 (+ 23%).
The increase in revenue in the Mining and Water segment is the result of the favorable market dynamics with long‐term rolling contracts which were renegotiated and extended since 2021, coupled with the capacity of the Company to deliver.
The increase in the Mining segment of 22% is a combination of the resilient gold market and the continuing and growing demand for battery metals linked to the energy transition. Water services which increased by 31% is a fast‐growing segment driven by environmental issues.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Foraco International SA published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 15:18:07 UTC.