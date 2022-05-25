Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Foraco International SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAR   FR0010492199

FORACO INTERNATIONAL SA

(FAR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/25 10:21:23 am EDT
2.210 CAD   +20.11%
10:31aForaco International Shares Jump After $60 Million Contract in Australia
DJ
10:03aForaco International wins a major 60 MU$ Deep Directional Drilling Contract with BHP Olympic Dam in South Australia
AQ
05/17Tranche Update on Foraco International SA's Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 16, 2021.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Foraco International Shares Jump After $60 Million Contract in Australia

05/25/2022 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Shares in Foraco International S.A. rose Wednesday morning after the company said it was awarded a $60 million exploration and evaluation drilling services contract in Australia with BHP Group Ltd.

At 10:09 a.m. ET, the shares were up 18% at C$2.17.

The Canadian mineral and water drilling services provider said the contract at BHP's Olympic Dam mining operation is signed for three years with an optional extension of two years. In total, the contract involves five rigs, it said.

Foraco said that if the two year options are exercised, the face value of the contract could reach $90 million.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-22 1030ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED -10.00% 43.02 Delayed Quote.15.18%
FORACO INTERNATIONAL SA 20.11% 2.21 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI 0.49% 111.004 Delayed Quote.45.58%
All news about FORACO INTERNATIONAL SA
10:31aForaco International Shares Jump After $60 Million Contract in Australia
DJ
10:03aForaco International wins a major 60 MU$ Deep Directional Drilling Contract with BHP Ol..
AQ
05/17Tranche Update on Foraco International SA's Equity Buyback Plan announced on September ..
CI
05/17Foraco International SA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/11Foraco Announces Election of Directors
AQ
05/03TRANSCRIPT : Foraco International SA, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
CI
05/03FORACO INTERNATIONAL : – Press Release – Q1 2022
PU
05/03Foraco International reports Q1 2022
AQ
05/03FORACO INTERNATIONAL : Q1 2022 – Financial Statements
PU
05/03FORACO INTERNATIONAL : – MDA Q1 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 413 M 321 M 321 M
Net income 2022 34,0 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net Debt 2022 80,8 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 182 M 142 M 142 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 930
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart FORACO INTERNATIONAL SA
Duration : Period :
Foraco International SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORACO INTERNATIONAL SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,84 CAD
Average target price 5,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 172%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Simoncini Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Charmensat Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice-CEO
W. Warren Holmes Lead Independent Director
Bruno Yves Raymond Chabas Independent Non-Executive Director
Jorge Hurtado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORACO INTERNATIONAL SA0.00%142
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED8.27%8 064
GUANGDONG HONGDA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-28.35%2 428
MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.51%238
CAPITAL LIMITED13.54%228
MLG OZ LIMITED-30.68%62