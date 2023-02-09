Foraco International : announces 2022 Q4 Results and Conference Call

26 Plage de l'Estaque

FORACO PROVIDES NOTICE OF

2022 Q4 RESULTS & CONFERENCE CALL

TORONTO, Canada / MARSEILLES, France / February 9, 2023 / CNW / Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) (the "Company" or "Foraco"), a leading global provider of mineral drilling services, will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results, prior to TSX market open on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Following the release, Management of the Company will host a Conference Call at 10:00 am ET to review the financial results. The call will be hosted by Daniel Simoncini, Chairman & Co-CEOand Jean-PierreCharmensat, Co-CEO& CFO.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/40EWChuto receive an instant automated call back.

You can also join the call by dialing 1-888-664-6392 or 1-416-764-8659. You will be put on hold until the conference call begins. A live audio webcast of the Conference Call will also be available https://app.webinar.net/9pxa0Vxmk6n

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the Conference Call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Foraco International SA

Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) is a leading global mineral drilling services company that provides a comprehensive and reliable service offering in mining and water projects. Supported by its founding values of Integrity, Innovation, and Involvement, Foraco has grown into the third largest global drilling enterprise, with a presence in 22 countries across five continents. For more information about Foraco, visit www.foraco.com.

