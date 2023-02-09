Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Foraco International SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAR   FR0010492199

FORACO INTERNATIONAL SA

(FAR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  09:52:34 2023-02-08 am EST
1.720 CAD    0.00%
07:41aForaco International : announces 2022 Q4 Results and Conference Call
PU
2022Foraco International Reports Series of Major Contracts with Vale Canada
MT
2022Foraco International Brief: Says Secured US$55 m with Vale Canada including new contracts and negotiated extensions of other key drilling contracts in Canada for 2023 and beyond
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Foraco International : announces 2022 Q4 Results and Conference Call

02/09/2023 | 07:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

26 Plage de l'Estaque

13016 Marseille - France

Tel: + 33 4 96 15 13 60 www.foraco.com

FORACO PROVIDES NOTICE OF

2022 Q4 RESULTS & CONFERENCE CALL

TORONTO, Canada / MARSEILLES, France / February 9, 2023 / CNW / Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) (the "Company" or "Foraco"), a leading global provider of mineral drilling services, will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results, prior to TSX market open on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Following the release, Management of the Company will host a Conference Call at 10:00 am ET to review the financial results. The call will be hosted by Daniel Simoncini, Chairman & Co-CEOand Jean-PierreCharmensat, Co-CEO& CFO.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/40EWChuto receive an instant automated call back.

You can also join the call by dialing 1-888-664-6392 or 1-416-764-8659. You will be put on hold until the conference call begins. A live audio webcast of the Conference Call will also be available https://app.webinar.net/9pxa0Vxmk6n

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the Conference Call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Foraco International SA

Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) is a leading global mineral drilling services company that provides a comprehensive and reliable service offering in mining and water projects. Supported by its founding values of Integrity, Innovation, and Involvement, Foraco has grown into the third largest global drilling enterprise, with a presence in 22 countries across five continents. For more information about Foraco, visit www.foraco.com.

SOURCE: Foraco International SA

For further information, please contact:

Fabien Sevestre (ir@foraco.com)

Tel: (705) 495-6363

Disclaimer

Foraco International SA published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 12:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FORACO INTERNATIONAL SA
07:41aForaco International : announces 2022 Q4 Results and Conference Call
PU
2022Foraco International Reports Series of Major Contracts with Vale Canada
MT
2022Foraco International Brief: Says Secured US$55 m with Vale Ca..
MT
2022Foraco International secures US$55 m with Vale Canada including new contracts and negot..
AQ
2022Foraco International SA Secures USD 55 Million with Vale Canada Including New Contracts..
CI
2022Transcript : Foraco International SA, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
2022Foraco International Reports lower Q3 Profit, Higher Revenue
MT
2022Foraco International : - Financial Statements Q3 2022
PU
2022Foraco International SA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2022Tranche Update on Foraco International SA's Equity Buyback Plan announced on September ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 447 M 333 M 333 M
Net income 2022 27,8 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net Debt 2022 81,7 M 60,8 M 60,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 170 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 904
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart FORACO INTERNATIONAL SA
Duration : Period :
Foraco International SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORACO INTERNATIONAL SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,72 CAD
Average target price 5,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 191%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Simoncini Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Charmensat Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice-CEO
W. Warren Holmes Lead Independent Director
Bruno Yves Raymond Chabas Independent Non-Executive Director
Jorge Hurtado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORACO INTERNATIONAL SA14.67%126
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED18.12%11 939
GUANGDONG HONGDA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.15.73%3 442
CAPITAL LIMITED7.73%244
MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED13.79%240
MLG OZ LIMITED1.27%40